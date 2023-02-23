CLARION — With an 11-man postseason lineup that includes just three wrestlers with experience beyond the regular season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs head to PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium for the District 9 Class 2A Championships this weekend.
Friday opens what’s a more bulkier tournament with the addition of two traditional Class 3A teams that dropped down a class this year with Clearfield and St. Marys. Last year, 109 wrestlers from 14 teams filled the 13 weight classes. This year going into Friday, it’s 16 teams with 139 wrestlers headed to Clarion.
But it’s not only bulkier in quantity, but also quality where it is pretty much assured that no team is going to win the team title with 226 points like Brookville did last year. Expect plenty of balance at the top of the point standings Saturday night.
In the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings, 38 D9 wrestlers own state rankings. Of that total, seven are ranked in the top eight state-wide — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner No. 3 at 107, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick No. 8 at 114, Brookville’s Cole Householder No. 4 at 127, Clearfield’s Brady Collins No. 3 at 139, Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman No. 8 at 189, and Port Allegany’s No. 5 Carson Neely and Brockway’s No. 7 Gavin Thompson at heavyweight.
Four D9 wrestlers return with state medals from last year — Cranberry’s Eli Brosius (8th at 106), Householder (7th at 120), Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman (6th at 160) and Brockway’s Seth Stewart (6th at 189).
Three wrestlers are seeking a third D9 title — Brockway’s Pisarchick, St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler and Johnsonburg’s Zimmerman. Wehler won his first two in Class 3A.
The Raiders, winners of 10 of the last 12 team point titles including the last three seasons, will be among the favorites, but it won’t be easy with Clearfield, St. Marys and likely Cranberry contending for that crown.
Both Brookville and Clearfield have six top-four seeds while St. Marys has five and Brockway four. However, the Berries boast seven top-four seeds. The Raiders, Bison, Rovers and Berries each have two top seeds.
The Bulldogs’ youthful lineup is led by senior Cole Bish, last year’s runner-up at 120 pounds. He also finished third as a sophomore 113-pounder, so he’ll look to make his third trip to regionals in Sharon next week with the required top-four finish.
The only other Bulldogs with district experience are junior Daniel Evans at 114 and senior Gabe Carroll at heavyweight. Evans is unseeded while Carroll is the No. 5 seed. Both went 0-2 last year at districts as Evans had to injury default out of his bracket in his final bout.
The Bulldogs have one other No. 5 seed in Nolan Barnett at 145 pounds. Freshman Caden Burns is seeded No. 7 at 107 while sophomores Colton Cicciarelli and Drew Byers are No 8 seeds at 139 and 160. Other unseeded Bulldogs are junior Levi Shick at 133, freshman Jordan Smith at 152, sophomore Johnathan Slack at 172 and junior Gavin Carroll at 215.
Friday’s schedule begins at Tippin Gymnasium with preliminary round bouts at 4 p.m., followed by quarterfinals and first-round consolation bouts. Saturday, the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals begin at 10 a.m. followed by consolation semifinals.
After a break, the fifth- and third-place bouts start at 3 p.m. The Parade of Champions and championship finals begin at 5 p.m.
Here’s a weight-by-weight look at the Bulldogs’ entries, with name, record and seed listed:
107: Caden Burns (7), 8-6, Fr.
Burns opens with No. 2 seed Cash Diehl of Clearfield. Burns hasn’t met Diehl, who is ranked No. 22 by papowerwrestling.com The top seed is Cranberry’s No. 3 Dalton Wenner, who is 2-0 against Diehl with a pin and major decision. The only foes Burns has faced in the bracket are Wenner, who pinned him in first period of their dual meet, and No. 4 seed Austin Gilliland of Curwensville. The Tide sophomore majored Burns 15-7 last week.
114: Daniel Evans (unseeded), 14-12, Jr.
Evans opens with the top-seeded and unbeaten Weston Pisarchick of Brockway in the first round. Pisarchick won last year’s 113-pound title after taking the 106-pound crown as a freshman. Pisarchick is ranked No. 8 in the state while No. 2 seed Jared Popson of Brookville is ranked No. 27, one spot behind No. 5 seed Bryndin Chamberlain of Clearfield. St. Marys Aiden Beimel, last year’s D4-9 3A champion at 126, is seeded third with a No. 17 ranking, so how this bracket plays out could be very interesting.
121: Cole Bish (3), 23-7, Sr.
Bish opens with unseeded Damian Brady (11-15) of Curwensville in the first round with a likely quarterfinal matchup coming against St. Marys’ No. 6 seed Jayce Walter (13-10). Bish pinned Brady in their dual meet last week. The top two seeds in No. 1 Evan Davis of Clearfield and No. 2 seed Eli Brosius of Cranberry are ranked 15-16 in the state. Brosius, who would be waiting in a possible semifinal matchup with Bish, who lost twice to the Berries sophomore already this year.
133: Levi Shick (unseeded), 10-14, Jr.
The unseeded Shick faces No. 5 seed Colton Bumbarger of Clearfield in the first round with the winner likely meeting No. 4 seed Collin Brown of Sheffield in the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Parker Pisarchick of Brockway would be the likely semifinal matchup waiting. Pisarchick, a returning state qualifier, is ranked No. 12 in the state while No. 2 seed Brecken Cieleski of Brookville is ranked No. 14.
139: Colton Cicciarelli (8), 2-5, Soph.
Cicciarelli opens with top-seeded and two-time D9 champion Brady Collins of Clearfield. Collins, a state qualifier in Class 3A last year, is ranked No. 3 in the state. The second-seeded Dane Wenner of Cranberry is ranked No. 5.
145: Nolan Barnett (5), 13-14, Fr.
The Bulldogs freshman wrestles No. 4 seed Ty Aveni (20-9), a sophomore from Clearfield, in the quarterfinals. The winner likely gets top-seeded freshman Avery Bittler of Johnsonburg in the semifinals. Bittler is ranked No. 19 in the state while on the other side of the bracket No. 2 and 3 seeds, Jaden Wehler of St. Marys and Nik Fegert of Curwensville, are ranked 21 and 24 respectively.
152: Jordan Smith (unseeded), 3-17, Fr.
The Bulldogs freshman gets No. 2 seed and No. 21-ranked Reece Bechakas of Kane in the first round. Bechakas, last year’s D9 champion at 145, pinned Smith at the Redbank Valley Christmas Tournament in December. Top-seeded Mason Gourley of Clarion is ranked 20th in the state, which is three spots lower than No. 5 seed and returning state qualifier Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg. No. 4 seed Andrew Wolfanger of St. Marys is ranked 22nd while No. 3 seed Devyn Fleeger of Cranberry is seeded third and unranked.
160: Drew Byers (8), 11-16, Soph.
Byers meets top-seeded Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals. While the rankings go deeper than 20 in this weight via papowerwrestling.com, five D9ers are on the list, led by the two-time D9 champion Zimmerman who is ranked No. 15. Kane’s No. 2 seed Luke Ely is No. 16, Brookville’s No. 3 seed Coyha Brown is No. 17, last year’s 152 D9 champion Lucas Aughenbaugh of Curwensville is the No. 4 seed who’s ranked 20th while No. 6 seed Carter Freeland of Clearfield is 28th.
172: Johnathan Slack (unseeded), 4-13, Soph.
In the biggest bracket of the tournament at 14 entries, the Bulldogs’ Slack opens in the first round against No. 3 seed Addison Plants of Kane. Plants, unranked, pinned Slack during the season. The winner meets No. 6 seed Easton Belfiore of Brookville. Belfiore is ranked No. 24. The other ranked 172-pounders are top-seeded and two-time D9 champion Waylon Wehler of St. Marys at No. 9 and No. 2 seed Rayce Milliard of Johnsonburg at No. 20.
215: Gavin Carroll (unseeded), 1-11, Jr.
Carroll opens with No. 8 seed Quincy Boose (10-9) of Sheffield in the first round with the winner likely getting top-seeded and No. 19-ranked Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry in the quarterfinals. On the other side of the bracket, two others have higher rankings by a hair over McFetridge with No. 3 seed Gavyn Ayers of Coudersport and No. 2 seed Miska Young of Port Allegany who are ranked 15-16 respectively.
HWT: Gabe Carroll (5), 16-8, Sr.
Carroll faces St. Marys’ unseeded Ethan Ott (2-3) in the first round with the winner meeting Brookville’s No. 4 seed Baily Miller in the quarterfinals. Miller pinned Carroll in their dual meet matchup. Miller, ranked 11th, is one of three ranked heavies with top-seeded and unbeaten Carson Neely of Port Allegany at No. 5 and No. 2 seed Gavin Thompson of Brockway at No. 7.