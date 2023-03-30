PITTSBURGH — Redbank Valley’s Kale Barnett claimed a seventh-place medal at last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships held at the Peterson Events Center.
Wrestling in the 11-and-12-year-old division’s 115-pound bracket, Barnett finished 4-2, reaching the quarterfinals before losing and dropping into the consolation bracket where he clinched a medal finish with a 7-1 win over Gardon Spot’s Preston Sauder.
Then after losing 3-0 to eventual fourth-placer Maximus Morrison in his next bout, Barnett rebounded by winning the seventh-place bout with a 4-3 decision over Lashawn Haley.
Three other Redbank Valley wrestlers competed. Also in the 11-12 division, Gabe Clinger went 0-2 at 85 pounds. In the 8-and-under division, Briggs Hartle and Cooper Kespelher both finished 3-2 at 50 and 110 pounds respectively.
In the 9-10 girls’ division, Atalia Shaw went 1-2 at 78 pounds.
The previous weekend at the Keystone State Championships in Johnstown, Hartle captured a gold medal in the 6-and-under division’s 51-pound weight class after going a clean 4-0 with four pins. In the final against Laurel’s Colton McCombie in 2:55.
Kespelher, also in 8-and-under at 110 pounds, won an eighth-place medal with a 3-3 record.
In the girls’ 9-10 division, Kynlee Boozer and Blake Brothers were sixth and eighth respectively at 56 and 68 pounds.