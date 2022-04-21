With a little over a week left in April, the Redbank Valley and A-C Valley/Union baseball teams have played a whopping total of nine games.
The Bulldogs were 2-1 going into their scheduled home doubleheader with Forest Area on Wednesday while the Falcon Knights were 3-3 going into Thursday’s game at Forest Area in Marienville. All six of the Falcon Knights’ games have been played on artificial turf in DuBois.
Friday, the Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Keystone before a Saturday night game against DuBois Central Catholic at Stern Field set for 7 p.m.
From there, the Bulldogs then have scheduled games at Clarion-Limestone and A-C Valley/Union in Rimersburg next Thursday and Friday. Rescheduling of postponed games continues with the Forest Area twinbill re-done on Tuesday.
The Falcon Knights have a Saturday noon game at Kane and then home games at A-C Valley with C-L next Tuesday and Thursday.
While the Bulldogs hadn’t played since last Tuesday’s 11-3 win at home against Clarion, the Falcon Knights beat C-L 7-2 last Thursday in Butler.
In the win over the Lions, Ryan Cooper scattered four hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings while striking out 11 before leaving the game due to pitch count restrictions with 99 pitches. Gary Amsler finished things off with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
At the plate, Cooper was 3-for-4 with a double and run batted in with Amsler going 2-for-4 with a double. Trey Fleming tripled and Lane Bauer added a double.
The Falcon Knights led 4-1 after two innings. In the first, Cooper singled and scored on Bauer’s double. Bauer scored on a Fleming sacrifice fly. In the second, Bauer walked with two outs and scored on Fleming’s triple. Fleming scored on Amsler’s single.
ACV/Union went up 5-1 in the top of the sixth on Cooper’s RBI double, then added two more runs in the seventh to make it 7-2.
Tommy Smith started for the Lions in pitched the first two innings to take the loss. Logan Lutz threw the final five innings, striking out six. Jase Ferguson and Lutz hit doubles for the Lions, who were coming off a 3-1 win in eight innings the day before in DuBois against defending District 9 Class 1A champion DuBois Central Catholic.