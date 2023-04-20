Tuesday’s cold and wet weather forced both the Redbank Valley and A-C Valley/Union baseball teams to postpone games.
The 4-2 Bulldogs were supposed to host Moniteau, but that game was postponed with no makeup announced. The host the 6-1 Falcon Knights Thursday while Union/ACV had its home game with Clarion postponed with no makeup date announced.
The busy schedule resumes for both teams after Thursday. The Bulldogs visit DuBois Central Catholic Saturday, Cranberry Tuesday and Forest Area next Thursday. The Falcon Knights visit Jamestown Monday before going home and home with Clarion-Limestone next Thursday and Friday, hosting the Lions Thursday and traveling to Strattanville Friday.
In other games:
SATURDAY, April 15
Union/ACV 12, Reynolds 0
Scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Falcon Knights gave pitcher Sebastian Link more than enough run support as he went on to pitch a five-inning no-hitter.
Link struck out four and walked one while the Falcon Knights committed one error behind him.
At the plate, the Falcon Knights pounded out 11 hits as seven different players had hits, led by Lane Bauer’s 3-for-3 day with three singles. Trey Fleming had two hits with a triple and three runs scored. Caden Burns was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
FRIDAY, April 14
Johnsonburg 2, Redbank Valley 0
At Johnsonburg, Luke Zimmerman needed just 84 pitches to complete a three-hit shutout of the Bulldogs..
Zimmerman struck out six and walked three, needing not a lot of offensive help for the win as the Rams scored runs in the first and second innings.
Aiden Zimmerman walked and scored on a two-out passed ball in the first inning. Erik Pianebanco singled and scored on a Nick Myers groundout.
Luke Zimmerman and Derek Beimel each had two hits for the Rams.
Mason Clouse, Breckin Minich and Payton Rearick singled for the Bulldogs. Owen and Mason Clouse pitched with each going three inning. Owen started and took the loss, giving up four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
THURSDAY, April 13
Union/ACV 16, Venango Cath. 1
At home against the Vikings, the Falcon Knights needed just three innings for a 15-Run Rule win.
The Falcon Knights scored four runs in the first inning, nine in the second and three more in bottom of the third with one out to end the game.
Trent Fleming and Sebastian Link each homered while Zach Cooper finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while driving in two runs. Link, Lane Bauer and Bailey Crissman all had two hits. Cooper added a double.
Alex Preston went all three innings, striking out four and walking three while not allowing a hit.
WEDNESDAY, April 12
Redbank Valley 20, Keystone 4
At Knox, the Bulldogs roughed off the Panthers with 12 runs in the top of the first as they cruised to a five-inning 10-Run Rule win, adding three runs in the fourth and five more in the top of the fifth.
Tate Minich had a big game for the Bulldogs, hitting for cycle and going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and four runs batted in. He singled and hit a two-run homer in the first inning as the Bulldogs sent 16 batters to the plate. Minich tripled in a run in the fourth inning and doubled in a run in the top of the fifth.
Owen Clouse and Payton Rearick each had two hits. Clouse and Tyler Hetrick hit doubles while Rearick tripled.
Jaxon Huffman and Brock George combined for the win on the mound, Huffman going the first two scoreless innings and gave up two hits while striking out three. George gave up five hits and four runs while striking out three in his three innings.
Union/ACV 8, North Clarion 0
At Frills Corners, Falcon Knights senior Bailey Crissman reached 100 career strikeouts as he combined with Sebastian Link for a two-hit shutout.
Crissman went six innings and gave up one hit with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Link struck out one and gave up a hit in the seventh.
The Falcon Knights led 1-0 before breaking the game open with a five-run fifth inning. Link led off the second inning with a home run and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. He singled in the Falcon Knights’ second run of the seventh inning to make it 7-0.