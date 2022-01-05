NEW BETHLEHEM — Bouncing back from its first loss of the season at the Shenango Tournament, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team held off visiting Moniteau for a 58-49 win Tuesday night.
That improved the Lady Bulldogs to 7-1 going into Thursday’s home game with Keystone. Next Wednesday, it’s a varsity-only affair at home against Venango Catholic starting at 6 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs led Moniteau, 26-22, at halftime then owned a slight 32-27 advantage after halftime. In the fourth quarter, they outscored the visitors, 14-11.
Three Lady Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring with Alivia Huffman’s 14 leading the way. Mylee Harmon and Madison Foringer scored 11 and 10 points respectively with Claire Clouse adding eight points.
Moniteau got 22 points from Catherine Kelly.
In last week’s trip to the Shenango Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs came away with a split decision. They opened with a 52-45 win over Ellwood City in the first round on Wednesday thanks to a 17-4 fourth-quarter advantage.
Huffman scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. Foringer scored 14 points while Rearick finished with nine points.
In the final against Shenango on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs nearly pulled off another fourth-quarter comeback before falling to the hosts, 57-54.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Shenango, 10-3, in the fourth as Shenango went a paltry 1-for-10 from the free throw line despite making 16 of its first 19 in the game.
Huffman and Harmon scored 14 and 11 points respectively while Rearick finished with seven points. Huffman and Harmon were all-tournament selections.
In Tuesday’s other game:
GIRLS
Union 49, A-C Valley 16
At home against visiting A-C Valley, the Damsels won their fifth straight game and improved to 5-1 as they jumped out to a 32-6 halftime lead.
Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue scored 14 and 13 points respectively to lead the Damsels, who visit North Clarion Thursday.
Next Monday, the Damsels visit Karns City before visiting Moniteau Wednesday.
In other games last week:
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29
BOYS
Slippery Rock 57,
Redbank Valley 37
In the second game of the Freeport Tournament, the Bulldogs finished off the trip with a 1-1 record in a loss to the Rockets.
The Bulldogs trailed 27-19 at halftime and then were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter before the Rockets extended to their largest lead of 20 points, which was the final margin.
The Bulldogs were limited to 31 percent shooting as Chris Marshall and Owen Clouse scored 16 and 12 points respectively. Clouse finished with seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs took a 5-3 record into Wednesday’s home game against Moniteau. Friday, they travel to Keystone before next Tuesday’s varsity-only game at Venango Catholic starting at 6 p.m.
Knights visit A-C Valley
The Union Knights are back in action Wednesday with a trip to A-C Valley, their first game since last Tuesday’s 48-34 loss at home to Karns City.
The Knights (3-3) host North Clarion Friday and Moniteau next Tuesday.