CALIFORNIA — Coming off its first loss of the season to Our Lady of Sacred Heart in last Tuesday’s opening game of the PennWest California Hoopfest, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs blasted District 5’s Rockwood in Wednesday’s matchup to the tune of a 80-24 rout.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-1) got 27 points from Alivia Huffman while Mylee Harmon finished with 22 points. Caylen Rearick reached double figures with 15 points.
Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley scored 16 points.
The Lady Bulldogs re-start their season Friday at home against Forest Area before next Tuesday’s trip to A-C Valley.
The Lady Bulldogs are averaging 62.1 points per game through their first nine games of the season with Harmon (21.3 ppg.) and Huffman (18.7 ppg.) accounting over 64 percent of the team’s points. Rearick is averaging 7.3 points per game.
Union Damsels open
Wednesday
Wednesday night, the 2-7 Damsels were scheduled to host Moniteau before a trip to Keystone on Friday. Next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, they host C-L, visit Cranberry and host Rocky Grove in a Saturday 10 a.m. start.
Head coach Josh Meeker’s squad, which has been off since a 54-22 loss to Ridgway on Dec. 22, is averaging 31 points per game, led in scoring by Hailey Theuret (7.2 ppg.) and Cheyenne Dowling (6.4 ppg.).
BOYS
Bulldogs lose
late to Meadville
At the Farrell Tournament, the Bulldogs dropped a 56-55 overtime game to Meadville in the consolation matchup with Meadville getting a free throw on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity with 3.7 seconds left in the overtime period.
Jack Burchard hit the game-winning free throw.
The game was tied at 50-50 at the end of regulation in what was a closely played game most of the night. Meadville led 26-23 at halftime with Redbank Valley taking a 43-42 edge into the fourth quarter.
Khalon Simmons scored 29 points for Meadville.
Owen and Mason Clouse scored 16 and 11 points apiece for Redbank Valley, which was scheduled to visit Forest Area Thursday before next Wednesday’s home game with A-C Valley.
For the season, Owen and Mason Clouse are the top scorers at 12.6 and 11.1 points per game respectively. Braylon Wagner (7.1 ppg.) is the third scorer.
Union hosts Keystone
The 6-2 Knights, who have been off since an 81-51 win at Titusville on Dec. 22, resume their schedule Thursday at home against Keystone before Saturday’s noon JV start at Moniteau.
Next Thursday and Saturday, the Knights host Cranberry and visit Coudersport.
For the season, the Knights sport three double-figure scorers with Payton Johnston (16.6 ppg.), Zander Laughlin (15.4 ppg.) and Dawson Camper (11.1 ppg.).