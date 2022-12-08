NEW BETHLEHEM — Continuing the season with lopsided wins, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team probably turned in its largest rout in program history with Tuesday night’s 76-3 win over visiting Cranberry.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-0) led 58-1 at halftime and 68-3 through three quarters before finishing off the 73-point win.
Mylee Harmon scored 25 points, 24 coming before halftime. Seven other players reached the scoring column with Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick each scoring 12 points, and Adyson Bond finishing with 11 points. Quinn White scored eight points.
Through three games, the Lady Bulldogs have outscored their foes 231-89.
Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs host 1-2 Clarion-Limestone, which fell 47-15 at Moniteau Tuesday.
Next Wednesday and Friday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Karns City and host Moniteau respectively.
In other games:
MONDAY, Dec. 5
BOYS
Union 57, Ridgway 42
For the Knights, it was their home-opener and third game in four days as they dispatched the visiting Elkers to improve to 2-1 going into Friday’s home game with Clarion.
A strong first half built their lead as the Knights built a 29-14 advantage by halftime.
Three Knights finished with double figures in scoring as Payton Johnston scored 15 points with four assists. All-Tournament player Dawson Camper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Zander Laughlin added 11 points and eight rebounds. Skyler Roxbury finished with nine points.
Aaron Sorg carried the Elkers offensively with 26 points.
Next Tuesday, the Knights visit Forest Area before hosting A-C Valley next Friday.
GIRLS
Elk Co. Catholic 52, Union 18
At St. Marys, the visiting Damsels, playing in their third game in four days as well, ran into a strong Elk County Catholic team and lost by 34 points.
The Lady Crusaders built a 25-5 lead by halftime and led 35-11 going into the fourth quarter. Syd Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn scored 17 and 12 points respectively for the Lady Crusaders.
For the Damsels, Hailey Theuret scored 14 of the team’s points.
Next up for the Damsels is a trip to Clarion Friday for their first KSAC Small School Division game with a 6 p.m. varsity-only start. Next week in a three-game stretch, the Damsels host Bradford Monday and Forest Area Wednesday before visiting A-C Valley next Friday, presumably earlier starts with no JV matchups.
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
BOYS
West Shamokin 43, Redbank Valley 40
In another close game, the Bulldogs dropped the consolation matchup with West Shamokin as the Bulldogs hung around the whole game but never grabbed the lead the entire second half after trailing by as many as 10 points in the second quarter.
In the championship game, it was Bishop McCort beating Jamestown, 74-64.
The 0-2 Bulldogs played both tournament games without starters Mason and Owen Clouse, who were out sick. Ty Carrier was the long Bulldog to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points. Kieran Fricko scored eight points while Braylon Wagner and Broc Monrean each scored six points.
Kaedyn Pago finished with four points and 10 rebounds. Carrier added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Bulldogs struggled shooting in both games, including 27 percent overall against the Wolves at 16-for-60 and 3-for-18 from the 3-point line. Against Jamestown, the Bulldogs were 31 percent from the floor, including 9-for-31 from the 3-point line. The long-range percentage isn’t a bad rate, although the 9-for-27 from inside the line was off.
Next up for the Bulldogs was a trip to Cranberry Wednesday night. Friday, the Bulldogs host Clarion-Limestone before next Tuesday and Thursday games at home with Karns City and at Moniteau respectively.
Warren 75, Union 45
In the final of the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, the District 10 Dragons pulled away for a 30-point win over the Knights who started the game with an 11-6 lead by the after two free throws from Trey Fleming with 3:53 left in the first quarter.
But Warren’s 18-0 run gave it the lead for good and the Dragons led 42-26 by halftime, pushing the Mercy Rule clock into motion in the game’s final seconds.
Tournament MVP Parks Ordiway led the Dragons with 25 points, Tommy Nyquist and Braylon Barnes each scored 12 points while Brady Berdine finished with 10.
After going 9-for-15 from the 3-point line in Friday’s 65-50 win over Brookville, the Dragons weren’t quite as effective but hiked the volume, going a whopping 7-for-36 from the 3-point line. Ordiway was 5-for-14 alone and finished the tournament 11-for-23.
Union’s Camper scored 12 points with 12 rebounds. Laughlin hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and wound up fouling out with 11 points. He was whistled for an intentional foul and then a technical foul at the end of the Warren 18-0 run, resulting in a four-point possession. With four fouls, Laughlan set out the rest of the second quarter and fouled out in the seocnd half.
Payton Johnston scored 10 points.
The tournament split was encouraging for Union head coach Eric Mortimer, who might’ve played the best team on his schedule in Warren while handling a struggling Rovers team in the opener.
“I was proud of them and especially in the first quarter and then things went ugly,” Mortimer said. “They played a good game Friday night and ran into a very good team here tonight.”
Mortimer felt that a zone actually helped get things started against a Union team that shot the lights out in a 65-50 win over Brookville Friday.
“We have our 1-3-1 zone that we play a little different than anyone else,” Mortimer added. “In the third and fourth quarter, we played even with them because I challenged the kids at halftime. We’re going to be a good team if we can keep our heads, that’s our worst enemy I guess.
The Knights host Clarion Friday before next Tuesday and Friday at Forest Area and home against A-C Valley respectively.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 78,
Conneaut Area 43
In the second game of the Franklin Classic which did not have a championship game format, the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 35-point win.
It was a double 30-point performance for Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman, who scored 35 and 30 points respectively. Caylen Rarick and Adyson Bond each scored four points.
The Lady Bulldogs led 28-11 after the first quarter and 49-19 at halftime to put the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion in the second half. Huffman and Harmon scored 12 and 11 points respectively in the second half
Meadville 42, Union 37
In the consolation game of the Meadville tournament, the Damsels dropped a five-pointer to the hosts.
Union led 20-16 at halftime before Meadville built a 26-17 second-half advantage, leading 31-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Ava Strauser scored nine points to lead the Damsels. Harleigh Strauser scored seven points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 2
BOYS
Jamestown 51, Redbank Valley 48
In the season-opener and first-round matchup of their tip-off tournament, the Bulldogs lost by three points to the Muskies.
The Bulldogs trailed by as many as seven points in the third quarter after a 23-23 halftime tie, but grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter before Jamestown finished the game on a 6-1 run to get the win.
Ty Carrier had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but misfired and the Muskies held on for the win.
Braylon Wagner and Kieran Fricko scored 11 and 10 points respectively with Wagner finishing with seven rebounds. Cam Wagner scored nine points and had seven rebounds and five steals while Mathew Kozma and Carrier each scoring eight points.
Union 64, Brockway 34
In the season-opener at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, the Knights led 30-18 at halftime then stretched their lead in the second half with a 34-16 advantage to push the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion late in the game with a 30-point lead.
Union had just four players score points, led by Peyton Johnston’s 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Skyler Roxbury finished with 20 points and six rebounds while Zander Laughlin had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists. Dawson Camper wound up with nine points and 18 rebounds along with three blocks.
Alex Carlson was the lone Rovers player in double figures with 20 points. Aiden Grieneisen finished with seven points.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 68, Franklin 26
In the season-opener at the Franklin Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs routed the hosts by 42 points.
Mylee Harmon poured in 37 points, 18 in the first quarter and 27 by halftime as the Lady Bulldogs led 48-16 at intermission.
Alivia Huffman scored 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs’ other double-figure scorer. Kira Bonanno and Brooklyn Edmonds each scored four points.
Union City 50, Union 24
In the season-opener at Meadville against their District 10 foe, the Damsels trailed 27-11 by halftime.
Hailey Theuret and Katie Gezik each scored seven points to lead the Damsels.