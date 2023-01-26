Through Jan. 24

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Elk Co. Catholic;5-1;15-1

Brookville;5-1;12-2

St. Marys;3-2;8-6

DuBois;2-3;6-9

Bradford;1-4;5-12

Punxsutawney;0-5;4-11

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Punxsutawney;4-0;14-0

Elk Co. Catholic;3-1;13-2

St. Marys;4-2;14-3

DuBois;2-2;9-5

Brookville;1-5;2-12

Bradford;0-4;2-12

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;4-0;10-5

Union;3-1;7-8

A-C Valley;2-2;6-10

North Clarion;1-3;4-11

Forest Area;0-4;0-15

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;5-0;14-1

Karns City;4-1;11-3

Moniteau;3-2;9-6

Redbank Valley;2-3;8-8

Keystone;1-4;7-6

Cranberry;0-5;4-10

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;5-0;15-1

Clarion;3-2;6-10

Union;2-2;4-12

Forest Area;2-3;6-10

A-C Valley;0-5;0-17

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;6-0;15-1

Moniteau;5-1;12-3

Karns City;4-2;10-5

Keystone;2-4;8-7

C-L;1-5;8-9

Cranberry;0-6;6-11

D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS

Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Elk Co. Catholic;15-1

DuBois CC;12-4

Cameron Co.;10-3

Clarion;10-5

Johnsonburg;8-7

Keystone;7-6

Union;7-8

Sheffield;7-8

Smethport;7-8

A-C Valley;6-10

Kane;6-10

North Clarion;4-11

Oswayo Valley;4-13

Venango Catholic;5-8

Austin;5-9

Northern Potter;1-15

Forest Area;0-15

CLASS 2A

C-L;14-1

Otto-Eldred;15-1

Karns City;11-3

Ridgway;9-6

Port Allegany;7-6

Redbank Valley;8-8

Curwensville;7-7

Coudersport;4-11

Cranberry;4-10

Brockway;1-12

CLASS 3A

Brookville;12-2

Moniteau;9-6

CLASS 4A

Clearfield;10-4

St. Marys;8-6

Bradford;5-12

Punxsutawney;4-11

CLASS 5A

DuBois;6-9

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

North Clarion;15-1

Otto-Eldred;14-1

Elk CC;13-2

Coudersport;11-3

Port Allegany;10-3

Ridgway;8-7

Northern Potter;10-7

Oswayo Valley;9-8

DuBois CC;8-9

Clarion;6-10

Forest Area;6-10

Johnsonburg;6-11

Austin;5-10

Union;4-12

Brockway;4-12

Cameron Co.;3-12

Smethport;2-13

A-C Valley;0-17

CLASS 2A

Redbank Valley;15-1

Moniteau;12-3

Keystone;8-7

C-L;8-9

Cranberry;6-11

Curwensville;0-14

CLASS 3A

Karns City;10-5

Kane;8-6

Brookville;2-12

CLASS 4A

Punxsutawney;14-0

St. Marys;14-3

Clearfield;8-9

Bradford;2-12

CLASS 5A

DuBois;9-5

