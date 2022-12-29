Through Dec. 27

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Bradford;1-0;3-5

Brookville;1-1;5-2

DuBois;1-1;4-4

Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;4-1

St. Marys;0-1;3-2

Punxsutawney;0-1;2-4

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Elk Co. Catholic;2-0;6-1

Punxsutawney;1-0;8-0

St. Marys;1-0;7-0

DuBois;0-1;5-1

Bradford;0-1;2-6

Brookville;0-2;0-7

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;4-0;6-2

Union;3-1;6-2

A-C Valley;2-2;4-4

North Clarion;1-3;2-5

Forest Area;0-4;0-7

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;5-0;6-1

Karns City;4-1;6-1

Moniteau;3-2;4-3

Redbank Valley;2-3;2-7

Keystone;1-4;1-6

Cranberry;0-5;1-7

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;4-0;8-0

Clarion;3-1;4-4

Union;2-2;2-7

A-C Valley;0-4;0-8

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;5-0;7-1

Moniteau;4-1;5-2

Karns City;3-2;4-4

Keystone;2-3;3-5

C-L;1-4;3-5

Cranberry;0-5;2-7

