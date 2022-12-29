Through Dec. 27
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Bradford;1-0;3-5
Brookville;1-1;5-2
DuBois;1-1;4-4
Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;4-1
St. Marys;0-1;3-2
Punxsutawney;0-1;2-4
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Elk Co. Catholic;2-0;6-1
Punxsutawney;1-0;8-0
St. Marys;1-0;7-0
DuBois;0-1;5-1
Bradford;0-1;2-6
Brookville;0-2;0-7
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;4-0;6-2
Union;3-1;6-2
A-C Valley;2-2;4-4
North Clarion;1-3;2-5
Forest Area;0-4;0-7
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;5-0;6-1
Karns City;4-1;6-1
Moniteau;3-2;4-3
Redbank Valley;2-3;2-7
Keystone;1-4;1-6
Cranberry;0-5;1-7
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;4-0;8-0
Clarion;3-1;4-4
Union;2-2;2-7
A-C Valley;0-4;0-8
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;5-0;7-1
Moniteau;4-1;5-2
Karns City;3-2;4-4
Keystone;2-3;3-5
C-L;1-4;3-5
Cranberry;0-5;2-7