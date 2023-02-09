Through Feb. 7
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Brookville;8-1;17-2
Elk Co. Catholic;6-2;18-2
St. Marys;3-5;10-9
DuBois;5-4;9-10
Bradford;2-5;6-13
Punxsutawney;0-7;4-14
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Punxsutawney;8-0;18-1
Elk Co. Catholic;5-2;16-3
St. Marys;6-3;17-4
DuBois;3-5;11-8
Brookville;1-6;4-14
Bradford;0-7;2-16
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;6-0;12-7
Union;4-2;9-10
A-C Valley;3-3;8-11
North Clarion;3-4;6-14
Forest Area;0-7;0-21
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;7-0;18-1
Karns City;7-1;17-3
Moniteau;4-4;12-8
Redbank Valley;3-5;9-11
Keystone;2-6;9-10
Cranberry;0-8;6-13
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;7-0;18-1
Clarion;5-2;9-10
Union;3-3;5-15
Forest Area;2-6;7-14
A-C Valley;0-6;0-20
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;8-0;18-1
Moniteau;7-1;17-3
Karns City;5-3;12-7
Keystone;3-5;11-8
C-L;1-7;8-12
Cranberry;0-8;7-13
D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS
Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage
BOYS
CLASS 1A
Elk Co. Catholic;18-2
DuBois CC;12-5
Cameron Co.;13-5
Clarion;12-7
Johnsonburg;10-9
Keystone;9-10
Smethport;9-9
Union;9-10
Kane;9-11
Sheffield;8-12
A-C Valley;8-11
Austin;5-12
Venango Catholic;5-13
North Clarion;7-14
Oswayo Valley;4-16
Northern Potter;2-17
Forest Area;0-21
CLASS 2A
Otto-Eldred;19-1
C-L;18-1
Karns City;17-3
Ridgway;12-6
Port Allegany;11-6
Redbank Valley;9-11
Curwensville;8-10
Coudersport;5-14
Cranberry;6-13
Brockway;3-16
CLASS 3A
Brookville;17-2
Moniteau;12-8
CLASS 4A
Clearfield;13-6
St. Marys;10-9
Bradford;6-12
Punxsutawney;4-14
CLASS 5A
DuBois;9-10
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
North Clarion;18-1
Otto-Eldred;18-2
Elk CC;16-3
Coudersport;14-5
Port Allegany;16-3
Ridgway;11-9
Northern Potter;11-9
Oswayo Valley;10-10
DuBois CC;10-10
Clarion;9-10
Austin;6-11
Forest Area;7-14
Johnsonburg;6-15
Union;5-15
Brockway;7-13
Cameron Co.;4-14
Smethport;4-15
A-C Valley;0-20
CLASS 2A
Redbank Valley;18-1
Moniteau;16-4
Keystone;10-8
C-L;8-12
Cranberry;6-13
Curwensville;1-19
CLASS 3A
Karns City;12-7
Kane;8-9
Brookville;4-14
CLASS 4A
Punxsutawney;18-1
St. Marys;17-4
Clearfield;10-11
Bradford;2-16
CLASS 5A
DuBois;11-8