Through Feb. 7

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Brookville;8-1;17-2

Elk Co. Catholic;6-2;18-2

St. Marys;3-5;10-9

DuBois;5-4;9-10

Bradford;2-5;6-13

Punxsutawney;0-7;4-14

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Punxsutawney;8-0;18-1

Elk Co. Catholic;5-2;16-3

St. Marys;6-3;17-4

DuBois;3-5;11-8

Brookville;1-6;4-14

Bradford;0-7;2-16

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;6-0;12-7

Union;4-2;9-10

A-C Valley;3-3;8-11

North Clarion;3-4;6-14

Forest Area;0-7;0-21

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;7-0;18-1

Karns City;7-1;17-3

Moniteau;4-4;12-8

Redbank Valley;3-5;9-11

Keystone;2-6;9-10

Cranberry;0-8;6-13

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;7-0;18-1

Clarion;5-2;9-10

Union;3-3;5-15

Forest Area;2-6;7-14

A-C Valley;0-6;0-20

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;8-0;18-1

Moniteau;7-1;17-3

Karns City;5-3;12-7

Keystone;3-5;11-8

C-L;1-7;8-12

Cranberry;0-8;7-13

D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS

Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Elk Co. Catholic;18-2

DuBois CC;12-5

Cameron Co.;13-5

Clarion;12-7

Johnsonburg;10-9

Keystone;9-10

Smethport;9-9

Union;9-10

Kane;9-11

Sheffield;8-12

A-C Valley;8-11

Austin;5-12

Venango Catholic;5-13

North Clarion;7-14

Oswayo Valley;4-16

Northern Potter;2-17

Forest Area;0-21

CLASS 2A

Otto-Eldred;19-1

C-L;18-1

Karns City;17-3

Ridgway;12-6

Port Allegany;11-6

Redbank Valley;9-11

Curwensville;8-10

Coudersport;5-14

Cranberry;6-13

Brockway;3-16

CLASS 3A

Brookville;17-2

Moniteau;12-8

CLASS 4A

Clearfield;13-6

St. Marys;10-9

Bradford;6-12

Punxsutawney;4-14

CLASS 5A

DuBois;9-10

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

North Clarion;18-1

Otto-Eldred;18-2

Elk CC;16-3

Coudersport;14-5

Port Allegany;16-3

Ridgway;11-9

Northern Potter;11-9

Oswayo Valley;10-10

DuBois CC;10-10

Clarion;9-10

Austin;6-11

Forest Area;7-14

Johnsonburg;6-15

Union;5-15

Brockway;7-13

Cameron Co.;4-14

Smethport;4-15

A-C Valley;0-20

CLASS 2A

Redbank Valley;18-1

Moniteau;16-4

Keystone;10-8

C-L;8-12

Cranberry;6-13

Curwensville;1-19

CLASS 3A

Karns City;12-7

Kane;8-9

Brookville;4-14

CLASS 4A

Punxsutawney;18-1

St. Marys;17-4

Clearfield;10-11

Bradford;2-16

CLASS 5A

DuBois;11-8

