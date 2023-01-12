Through Jan. 10
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Brookville;3-1;8-2
Elk Co. Catholic;2-1;9-1
Bradford;1-1;4-8
DuBois;1-1;5-6
St. Marys;1-1;6-3
Punxsutawney;0-3;3-7
GIRLS
;League;Overall
St. Marys;3-0;11-1
Elk Co. Catholic;2-0;10-1
Punxsutawney;1-0;10-0
DuBois;1-2;7-4
Bradford;0-2;2-9
Brookville;0-3;1-9
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;4-0;9-3
Union;3-1;6-4
A-C Valley;2-2;6-5
North Clarion;1-3;3-7
Forest Area;0-4;0-10
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;5-0;11-1
Karns City;4-1;7-2
Moniteau;3-2;5-5
Redbank Valley;2-3;3-8
Keystone;1-4;4-6
Cranberry;0-5;3-8
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;4-0;12-0
Clarion;3-1;5-7
Union;2-2;3-9
Forest Area;1-3;4-7
A-C Valley;0-4;0-12
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;5-0;10-1
Moniteau;4-1;8-3
Karns City;3-2;6-4
Keystone;2-3;5-6
C-L;1-4;6-7
Cranberry;0-5;4-8
D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS
Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage
BOYS
CLASS 1A
C-L;11-1
Elk Co. Catholic;10-1
Clarion;9-3
DuBois CC;8-4
Cameron Co.;5-3
Union;6-4
A-C Valley;6-5
Smethport;5-5
Sheffield;5-6
Johnsonburg;4-6
Venango Catholic;3-5
Austin;3-6
Kane;5-6
Keystone;4-6
North Clarion;3-7
Oswayo Valley;3-8
Northern Potter;1-9
Forest Area;0-10
CLASS 2A
Otto-Eldred;10-1
Karns City;7-2
Ridgway;8-3
Port Allegany;4-4
Curwensville;4-5
Cranberry;3-8
Redbank Valley;3-8
Coudersport;2-6
Brockway;1-10
CLASS 3A
Brookville;8-2
Moniteau;5-6
CLASS 4A
Clearfield;8-2
St. Marys;6-3
Bradford;4-9
Punxsutawney;3-7
CLASS 5A
DuBois;5-6
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
North Clarion;12-0
Elk CC;10-1
Otto-Eldred;9-1
Coudersport;9-2
Port Allegany;7-2
Ridgway;6-4
Austin;5-4
Northern Potter;6-6
Oswayo Valley;5-6
Clarion;5-7
Johnsonburg;5-7
Forest Area;4-7
DuBois CC;4-7
Union;3-9
Smethport;2-9
Brockway;2-10
Cameron Co.;1-8
A-C Valley;0-12
CLASS 2A
Redbank Valley;10-1
Moniteau;8-3
Keystone;5-6
C-L;6-7
Cranberry;4-8
Curwensville;0-10
CLASS 3A
Kane;6-4
Karns City;6-4
Brookville;1-9
CLASS 4A
Punxsutawney;10-0
St. Marys;11-1
Clearfield;7-5
Bradford;2-9
CLASS 5A
DuBois;7-4