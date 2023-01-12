Through Jan. 10

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Brookville;3-1;8-2

Elk Co. Catholic;2-1;9-1

Bradford;1-1;4-8

DuBois;1-1;5-6

St. Marys;1-1;6-3

Punxsutawney;0-3;3-7

GIRLS

;League;Overall

St. Marys;3-0;11-1

Elk Co. Catholic;2-0;10-1

Punxsutawney;1-0;10-0

DuBois;1-2;7-4

Bradford;0-2;2-9

Brookville;0-3;1-9

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;4-0;9-3

Union;3-1;6-4

A-C Valley;2-2;6-5

North Clarion;1-3;3-7

Forest Area;0-4;0-10

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;5-0;11-1

Karns City;4-1;7-2

Moniteau;3-2;5-5

Redbank Valley;2-3;3-8

Keystone;1-4;4-6

Cranberry;0-5;3-8

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;4-0;12-0

Clarion;3-1;5-7

Union;2-2;3-9

Forest Area;1-3;4-7

A-C Valley;0-4;0-12

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;5-0;10-1

Moniteau;4-1;8-3

Karns City;3-2;6-4

Keystone;2-3;5-6

C-L;1-4;6-7

Cranberry;0-5;4-8

D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS

Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage

BOYS

CLASS 1A

C-L;11-1

Elk Co. Catholic;10-1

Clarion;9-3

DuBois CC;8-4

Cameron Co.;5-3

Union;6-4

A-C Valley;6-5

Smethport;5-5

Sheffield;5-6

Johnsonburg;4-6

Venango Catholic;3-5

Austin;3-6

Kane;5-6

Keystone;4-6

North Clarion;3-7

Oswayo Valley;3-8

Northern Potter;1-9

Forest Area;0-10

CLASS 2A

Otto-Eldred;10-1

Karns City;7-2

Ridgway;8-3

Port Allegany;4-4

Curwensville;4-5

Cranberry;3-8

Redbank Valley;3-8

Coudersport;2-6

Brockway;1-10

CLASS 3A

Brookville;8-2

Moniteau;5-6

CLASS 4A

Clearfield;8-2

St. Marys;6-3

Bradford;4-9

Punxsutawney;3-7

CLASS 5A

DuBois;5-6

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

North Clarion;12-0

Elk CC;10-1

Otto-Eldred;9-1

Coudersport;9-2

Port Allegany;7-2

Ridgway;6-4

Austin;5-4

Northern Potter;6-6

Oswayo Valley;5-6

Clarion;5-7

Johnsonburg;5-7

Forest Area;4-7

DuBois CC;4-7

Union;3-9

Smethport;2-9

Brockway;2-10

Cameron Co.;1-8

A-C Valley;0-12

CLASS 2A

Redbank Valley;10-1

Moniteau;8-3

Keystone;5-6

C-L;6-7

Cranberry;4-8

Curwensville;0-10

CLASS 3A

Kane;6-4

Karns City;6-4

Brookville;1-9

CLASS 4A

Punxsutawney;10-0

St. Marys;11-1

Clearfield;7-5

Bradford;2-9

CLASS 5A

DuBois;7-4

