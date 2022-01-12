Through Jan. 11
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;4-0;6-5
Union;4-1;6-3
North Clarion;3-1;5-3
A-C Valley;2-3;4-6
Venango Cath.;1-4;1-5
Forest Area;0-4;0-9
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;4-0;7-3
Karns City;4-1;9-1
C-L;2-2;3-6
Keystone;1-2;2-6
Moniteau;1-4;1-7
Cranberry;0-3;1-5
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Union;4-0;7-1
North Clarion;3-1;7-1
Clarion;2-2;4-4
Venango Cath.;1-3;4-5
A-C Valley;0-4;1-7
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;5-0;8-2
C-L;4-1;7-2
Moniteau;3-2;5-5
Karns City;2-3;4-5
Keystone;1-4;3-6
Cranberry;0-5;0-11