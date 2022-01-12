Through Jan. 11

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;4-0;6-5

Union;4-1;6-3

North Clarion;3-1;5-3

A-C Valley;2-3;4-6

Venango Cath.;1-4;1-5

Forest Area;0-4;0-9

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;4-0;7-3

Karns City;4-1;9-1

C-L;2-2;3-6

Keystone;1-2;2-6

Moniteau;1-4;1-7

Cranberry;0-3;1-5

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Union;4-0;7-1

North Clarion;3-1;7-1

Clarion;2-2;4-4

Venango Cath.;1-3;4-5

A-C Valley;0-4;1-7

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;5-0;8-2

C-L;4-1;7-2

Moniteau;3-2;5-5

Karns City;2-3;4-5

Keystone;1-4;3-6

Cranberry;0-5;0-11

