Through Jan. 17

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Brookville;5-1;11-2

Elk Co. Catholic;4-1;13-1

St. Marys;3-2;8-4

Bradford;1-2;5-10

DuBois;1-3;5-9

Punxsutawney;0-5;3-10

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Punxsutawney;2-0;11-0

St. Marys;3-1;12-2

Elk Co. Catholic;3-1;10-2

DuBois;1-2;8-4

Bradford;0-3;2-11

Brookville;1-3;2-10

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;4-0;10-4

Union;3-1;7-6

A-C Valley;2-2;6-8

North Clarion;1-3;4-9

Forest Area;0-4;0-13

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;5-0;13-1

Karns City;4-1;10-2

Moniteau;3-2;7-5

Redbank Valley;2-3;7-8

Keystone;1-4;6-6

Cranberry;0-5;4-10

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;4-0;13-0

Clarion;3-1;5-8

Union;2-2;4-10

Forest Area;1-3;5-8

A-C Valley;0-4;0-14

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;5-0;12-1

Moniteau;4-1;9-3

Karns City;3-2;8-4

Keystone;2-3;6-6

C-L;1-4;7-8

Cranberry;0-5;6-9

D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS

Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage

BOYS

CLASS 1A

Elk Co. Catholic;13-1

DuBois CC;11-4

Cameron Co.;8-3

Clarion;10-4

Union;7-6

Sheffield;7-7

Smethport;6-7

Johnsonburg;6-7

Keystone;6-6

A-C Valley;6-9

Kane;5-9

North Clarion;4-9

Oswayo Valley;4-10

Venango Catholic;3-8

Austin;3-9

Northern Potter;1-12

Forest Area;0-13

CLASS 2A

C-L;13-1

Otto-Eldred;12-1

Karns City;10-2

Ridgway;8-5

Port Allegany;6-5

Redbank Valley;7-8

Curwensville;5-7

Coudersport;4-8

Cranberry;4-10

Brockway;1-12

CLASS 3A

Brookville;11-2

Moniteau;7-6

CLASS 4A

Clearfield;9-3

St. Marys;8-4

Bradford;5-10

Punxsutawney;3-10

CLASS 5A

DuBois;5-9

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

North Clarion;13-0

Otto-Eldred;11-1

Elk CC;12-2

Port Allegany;9-2

Coudersport;10-3

Ridgway;7-5

Northern Potter;8-6

Oswayo Valley;7-6

Austin;5-7

DuBois CC;7-9

Clarion;5-8

Johnsonburg;5-10

Forest Area;4-8

Union;4-10

Brockway;3-10

Smethport;2-9

Cameron Co.;1-11

A-C Valley;0-14

CLASS 2A

Redbank Valley;12-1

Moniteau;9-3

Keystone;6-6

C-L;7-8

Cranberry;6-9

Curwensville;0-12

CLASS 3A

Karns City;8-4

Kane;7-6

Brookville;2-10

CLASS 4A

Punxsutawney;11-0

St. Marys;12-2

Clearfield;7-8

Bradford;2-11

CLASS 5A

DuBois;8-4

