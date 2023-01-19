Through Jan. 17
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Brookville;5-1;11-2
Elk Co. Catholic;4-1;13-1
St. Marys;3-2;8-4
Bradford;1-2;5-10
DuBois;1-3;5-9
Punxsutawney;0-5;3-10
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Punxsutawney;2-0;11-0
St. Marys;3-1;12-2
Elk Co. Catholic;3-1;10-2
DuBois;1-2;8-4
Bradford;0-3;2-11
Brookville;1-3;2-10
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;4-0;10-4
Union;3-1;7-6
A-C Valley;2-2;6-8
North Clarion;1-3;4-9
Forest Area;0-4;0-13
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;5-0;13-1
Karns City;4-1;10-2
Moniteau;3-2;7-5
Redbank Valley;2-3;7-8
Keystone;1-4;6-6
Cranberry;0-5;4-10
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;4-0;13-0
Clarion;3-1;5-8
Union;2-2;4-10
Forest Area;1-3;5-8
A-C Valley;0-4;0-14
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;5-0;12-1
Moniteau;4-1;9-3
Karns City;3-2;8-4
Keystone;2-3;6-6
C-L;1-4;7-8
Cranberry;0-5;6-9
D9 STANDINGS BY CLASS
Reference only. Playoff pairings not decided on winning percentage
BOYS
CLASS 1A
Elk Co. Catholic;13-1
DuBois CC;11-4
Cameron Co.;8-3
Clarion;10-4
Union;7-6
Sheffield;7-7
Smethport;6-7
Johnsonburg;6-7
Keystone;6-6
A-C Valley;6-9
Kane;5-9
North Clarion;4-9
Oswayo Valley;4-10
Venango Catholic;3-8
Austin;3-9
Northern Potter;1-12
Forest Area;0-13
CLASS 2A
C-L;13-1
Otto-Eldred;12-1
Karns City;10-2
Ridgway;8-5
Port Allegany;6-5
Redbank Valley;7-8
Curwensville;5-7
Coudersport;4-8
Cranberry;4-10
Brockway;1-12
CLASS 3A
Brookville;11-2
Moniteau;7-6
CLASS 4A
Clearfield;9-3
St. Marys;8-4
Bradford;5-10
Punxsutawney;3-10
CLASS 5A
DuBois;5-9
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
North Clarion;13-0
Otto-Eldred;11-1
Elk CC;12-2
Port Allegany;9-2
Coudersport;10-3
Ridgway;7-5
Northern Potter;8-6
Oswayo Valley;7-6
Austin;5-7
DuBois CC;7-9
Clarion;5-8
Johnsonburg;5-10
Forest Area;4-8
Union;4-10
Brockway;3-10
Smethport;2-9
Cameron Co.;1-11
A-C Valley;0-14
CLASS 2A
Redbank Valley;12-1
Moniteau;9-3
Keystone;6-6
C-L;7-8
Cranberry;6-9
Curwensville;0-12
CLASS 3A
Karns City;8-4
Kane;7-6
Brookville;2-10
CLASS 4A
Punxsutawney;11-0
St. Marys;12-2
Clearfield;7-8
Bradford;2-11
CLASS 5A
DuBois;8-4