Through Feb. 15

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Brookville;8-1;18-2

DuBois;7-2;16-5

Elk Co. Catholic;7-3;18-4

Bradford;3-6;9-12

Punxsutawney;2-7;8-11

St. Marys;1-9;4-17

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Punxsutawney;7-1;13-5

Elk Co. Catholic;8-2;19-3

St. Marys;5-3;15-5

DuBois;4-6;10-12

Brookville;2-6;8-10

Bradford;0-8;2-18

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Union;8-1;12-7

North Clarion;7-2;13-8

Clarion;7-2;12-9

A-C Valley;3-5;8-11

Venango Cath.;1-7;2-14

Forest Area;0-9;0-20

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;9-0;18-3

Karns City;7-2;16-5

C-L;5-4;10-11

Keystone;4-5;11-10

Moniteau;2-7;5-13

Cranberry;0-9;2-18

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Union;7-1;13-6

North Clarion;7-1;18-3

Clarion;4-4;9-10

Venango Cath.;2-6;8-13

A-C Valley;0-8;2-18

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;10-0;18-4

Moniteau;6-4;11-10

Karns City;6-4;13-8

C-L;6-4;13-9

Keystone;2-8;8-13

Cranberry;0-20;0-23

