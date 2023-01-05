Through Jan. 3
D9 LEAGUE
BOYS
;League;Overall
Bradford;1-0;4-6
Brookville;2-1;7-2
DuBois;1-1;5-4
Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;7-1
St. Marys;0-1;5-3
Punxsutawney;0-1;3-5
GIRLS
;League;Overall
Elk Co. Catholic;2-0;8-1
Punxsutawney;1-0;10-0
St. Marys;1-0;9-1
DuBois;1-1;6-3
Bradford;0-1;2-7
Brookville;0-3;1-8
KSAC
BOYS
North/Small
;League;Overall
Clarion;4-0;8-3
Union;3-1;6-2
A-C Valley;2-2;5-5
North Clarion;1-3;3-6
Forest Area;0-4;0-9
South/Large
;League;Overall
C-L;5-0;9-1
Karns City;4-1;6-2
Moniteau;3-2;4-4
Redbank Valley;2-3;2-7
Keystone;1-4;2-6
Cranberry;0-5;3-7
GIRLS
North/Small
;League;Overall
North Clarion;4-0;9-0
Clarion;3-1;5-4
Union;2-2;2-7
Forest Area;1-3;4-4
A-C Valley;0-4;0-9
South/Large
;League;Overall
Redbank Valley;5-0;8-1
Moniteau;4-1;6-3
Karns City;3-2;4-4
Keystone;2-3;3-5
C-L;1-4;5-5
Cranberry;0-5;2-8