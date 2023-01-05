Through Jan. 3

D9 LEAGUE

BOYS

;League;Overall

Bradford;1-0;4-6

Brookville;2-1;7-2

DuBois;1-1;5-4

Elk Co. Catholic;1-1;7-1

St. Marys;0-1;5-3

Punxsutawney;0-1;3-5

GIRLS

;League;Overall

Elk Co. Catholic;2-0;8-1

Punxsutawney;1-0;10-0

St. Marys;1-0;9-1

DuBois;1-1;6-3

Bradford;0-1;2-7

Brookville;0-3;1-8

KSAC

BOYS

North/Small

;League;Overall

Clarion;4-0;8-3

Union;3-1;6-2

A-C Valley;2-2;5-5

North Clarion;1-3;3-6

Forest Area;0-4;0-9

South/Large

;League;Overall

C-L;5-0;9-1

Karns City;4-1;6-2

Moniteau;3-2;4-4

Redbank Valley;2-3;2-7

Keystone;1-4;2-6

Cranberry;0-5;3-7

GIRLS

North/Small

;League;Overall

North Clarion;4-0;9-0

Clarion;3-1;5-4

Union;2-2;2-7

Forest Area;1-3;4-4

A-C Valley;0-4;0-9

South/Large

;League;Overall

Redbank Valley;5-0;8-1

Moniteau;4-1;6-3

Karns City;3-2;4-4

Keystone;2-3;3-5

C-L;1-4;5-5

Cranberry;0-5;2-8

