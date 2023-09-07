The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ home-opener won’t be an easy one as the 2-0 Punxsutawney Chucks come to New Bethlehem after starting the season with two lopsided wins. Meanwhile, the A-C Valley Falcon Knights won’t get to rest at all after winning their first game as they host 2-0 Central Clarion at Rich Vidunas Stadium in Rimersburg.
Both Friday night games kick off at 7 p.m.
It’s Week 3 of the football season already in another mostly non-region schedule as seven D9 teams sit at 2-0 — Bucktail is a member of Region 3 but not a D9 team — and the Bulldogs and Chucks are two of those unbeatens.
But clearly, the main story of Week 2 was the collapse of Karns City senior quarterback/defensive back Mason Martin, who was airlifted from Karns City’s Diehl Stadium. Martin was going back to return a Redbank kickoff following a touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 35-6 with 7:53 left in the third quarter.
Of course, the game was stopped and declared over due to the medical emergency. Since then, the District 9 community, and not just football, have reached out in support. A prayer vigil was held at Diehl Stadium Sunday night with other gatherings held at schools around District 9.
At least two gofundme.com fund-raising efforts for Martin and his family were established.
The Butler Eagle reported Monday afternoon that the tube has been removed from Martin’s chest and his collapsed lung has completely recovered after being injured. From a family social media post on Facebook earlier on Monday:
“Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours. The truth is we need a miracle. I’m not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers. No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers.
“Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to his brain. So please pray the way he has always played the game, all out holding nothing back, maybe a little angry, definitely aggressive. We will keep you all updated if anything changes. Thank you, we love you all. Jeremiah 29:11.”
Then later Monday:
“Within the last 24 hours Mason has demonstrated some purposeful movement in his arms. His eyes have slightly reacted to light. He is also retracting his legs when his toes are pinched.”
The Martin family has repeatedly thanked everyone concerned for continued prayers.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s football games:
Punxsy (2-0)
at Bulldogs (2-0)
It’s a battle of unbeatens as the Bulldogs host the Chucks in their home-opening game.
Head coach Blane Gold had plenty of praise for a Chucks team that romped over its first two foes by a combined margin of 100-6 — 44-0 over Bradford and 56-6 last week at home against Kane.
So naturally, the numbers are big for the Chucks, coached by Alan Nichol. The Chucks have rushed for 630 yards and passed for 332 as sophomore quarterback Maddox Hetrick (21-for-27, 332 yards, 3 TDs), senior running back Landon Martz (25-295, 5 TDs) and junior back Griffin White (18-182, 1 TD), and sophomore receiver Beau Thomas (12-115, 2 TDs) and senior receiver Zach Presloid (8-203, 1 TD) lead the offense.
“This is going to be a huge test,” Gold said. “They are huge up front and what sticks out the most is that these are young kids making plays. Hetrick is a sophomore, they have a wing back and safety who are sophomores, a big-play receiver is a sophomore. I think Punxsutawney is going to be a team that you’re going to be hearing about for the next three to four years because this is a very good football team right now.
“It’s kind of scary to thank about how young they are … so it’s going to be a good test for us, a Class 3A opponent and it’s a team that plays a physical brand of football. This is the best Punxsutawney team I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”
The Bulldogs haven’t been too shabby either. They’ve outscored foes 106-13 in their two wins, averaging 447 yards of offense.
Sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner has thrown for 551 yards and six touchdowns against one interception, completing 28 of 39 passes. He’s already thrown TD passes to four different receivers. The top receivers are Mason Clouse (10-186, 2 TDs), Ashton Kahle (8-181, 2 TDs), Rylan Rupp (5-108, 1 TD) and Ashton George (4-85, 1 TD).
Drew Byers (21-152, 2 TDs) is the leading rusher.
Defensively, the Bulldogs’ Caden Adams and Brandon Ross each have a team-high 10 tackles. Clouse has two of the team’s four interceptions. Ross has a team-best two sacks.
The Bulldogs have beaten the Chucks seven straight times, including 28-14 last year, dating back through 2011. The Chucks last beat the Bulldogs, 47-0, back in 2010.
Central Clarion (2-0) at Union/A-C Valley (1-1)
After blanking Keystone in the second half and scoring twice to pull away for a 24-13 win, the Falcon Knights host the unbeaten Central Clarion Wildcats in their home opener at Vidunas Stadium.
The Wildcats routed defending District 9 Class 1A champion Port Allegany, 57-6, scoring all of their points after the Gators took an early 6-0 lead.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Ferguson ran for a touchdown, completed 9 of 15 passes for 167 yards and a TD and intercepted two passes on defense.
Ferguson has completed 21 of 32 passes for 375 yards and six TDs against one interception while rushing for 247 yards on 24 attempts with a touchdown. Noah Naser (16-88, 4 TDs) is the second-leading rusher for the Wildcats, who have scored 106 points and gained 773 yards — 375 passing, 398 rushing — so far after two weeks.
Brady Quinn (5-140) and Mason Burford (6-105) are Ferguson’s top receiving targets.
The Falcon Knights average 307 yards per game offensively as quarterback Brody Dittman (31-for-47) has thrown for 287 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Logan Skibinski has rushed for 150 yards on 17 carries, most of that coming in last week’s win over the Panthers, with Trey Fleming (13-112, 2 TDs) leading the team in receiving.
Last year was the first meeting between the co-operative programs as the Wildcats won 43-6 at Penn West-Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.