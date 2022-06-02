GENEVA, Ohio — He’s a two-timer now.
Former Redbank Valley standout and Penn State-Behrend high jumper Sam Hetrick claimed his second All-American finish of the season at the NCAA Division III Championships when he finished eighth last Friday at SPIRE Institute.
After finishing fifth at indoor nationals this March after clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, Hetrick followed that up by clearing 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches last week to claim an eighth-place medal.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” Hetrick said Tuesday night. “I still jumped (6 feet, 8 3/4 inches), but everyone else had a good day. I can’t complain. I still came home with the All-American finish, so I’m happy.”
Hetrick cleared his first height at 6 feet, 3 1/2 inches, then missed once at 6-5.5 and twice at 6-7.5 before clearing 6-8.75 on his second try. He missed all three attempts at 6-9.75.
As it turned out, the same indoor champion won outdoors as well in St. John Fisher senior Kyle Rollins, who cleared 7 feet, 1 inch. Hetrick’s teammate Brady Smith finished sixth, clearing the same height as Hetrick with less misses.
“I couldn’t be happier for Brady,” Hetrick said. “This was his last year, so I’m glad he accomplished what he wanted.”
Hetrick will certainly rest some this summer with perhaps a couple summer meets at Slippery Rock on a light schedule. Otherwise, he’ll work out and get ready for another season after school starts in the fall.
“If you asked me last fall if I would’ve been a two-time All-American, I probably would’ve said there’s a possibility,” Hetrick admitted. “But I wasn’t 100 percent sure how my seasons were going to go because I didn’t qualify for nationals my freshman year. I was close, but I wasn’t quite there. So I figured I was going to PR and at least go, but in terms of All-American, I wasn’t sure.”
Hetrick went into nationals with the third highest outdoor height at 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches. Over the winter, he cleared a career-best 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches.