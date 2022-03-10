ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sam Hetrick is going to nationals.
The former Redbank Valley standout high jumper and Penn State Behrend sophomore tuned up for his trip to this weekend’s NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in the high jump with a fourth-place finish at last Saturday’s All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference meet.
Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 7 1/2 feet, finishing behind teammate Brady Smith’s 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches, Susquehanna’s Bryce Ellinger’s runner-up finish with the same height as Smith but with less misses and event winner Kyle Rollins, a senior from St. John Fisher who cleared 7 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Due to his clearing an impressive 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches in early February, Hetrick has qualified for nationals as well as Smith. That’s this Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 11 a.m.
“This season is definitely showing to be a competitive one,” Hetrick said last week before the AARTFC meet. “However, my only goal going into the season was qualify for nationals. I’ve done that, now I just have to perform to the best of my ability while I’m there.”
Hetrick went into the indoor season with a career-best height of 6-foot-7, but he hit his 6-foot-10-plus height in Ashland, Ohio, in February and now he’s shares the fourth seed with Rollins’ height from last Saturday seeding him No. 1 with two jumpers at 6-11 in between. Smith shares the sixth seed with his best at 6 foot, 9 3/4 inches.
“Honestly, I think just being that extra year older is the difference between last year and now,” Hetrick said. “There is no denying having that teammate competition is what has given Brady and me a successful season. We both thrive on each other’s success and ultimately it makes us better.”
But clearly, Hetrick is ahead of his original game plan.
“Before the season started, seven feet was my career goal and now that’s turned into my next height I need to clear,” Hetrick said.
Speaking of teammates, Hetrick’s old Bulldogs teammate Declan Fricko joined him at the AARTFCs last weekend in Rochester as well as Brookville’s Seth Ray. Fricko was coming off his Presidents Athletic Conference indoor title he won the previous weekend at Youngstown State.
Fricko, a sophomore at Washington & Jefferson, won the PACs by clearing 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches on Feb. 24. He tied Ray, a senior at Grove City, but won on the less-misses criteria.
“6-foot-3 was a personal-best for me, so I definitely surprised myself a little, but 1.91 meters (6 feet, 3 1/4 inches) was my goal for the season,” Fricko said. “I knew if I got there, I’d have a shot a first place. Seth has been someone I have kind of looked up to throughout high school and in college, so it was a big confidence booster to compete against him and get the win.”
At Rochester last weekend, Fricko cleared 5 feet, 11 1/2 inches and finished 18th while Ray cleared the same height and placed 19th.
“I was extremely excited when Declan told me about (winning the PACs) and that he’d be going to Rochester,” Hetrick said last week. “I haven’t jumped with him since high school and honestly, it’ll be the high point of my season.”
At nationals, of course, he’ll try to get over his highest mark of season.
“At this point, it’s all muscle memory,” Hetrick said. “I just have to work on the timing in the air.”