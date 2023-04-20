BROOKVILLE — Taking advantage of near-perfect weather conditions at last Saturday’s 25th Annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational, the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley track and field teams had very productive days.
Two returning state champions captured the outstanding performance awards with Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon and Union/ACV’s Hayden Smith while Union/ACV’s Landon Chalmers broke a school record in winning the shot put, the Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter relay turned in a season-best time in its runner-up finish and the Bulldogs’ two-time state medalist Cam Wagner won the discus.
Two meet records on the boys’ side were set including the junior Smith, the reigning PIAA Class 2A high jump champion who cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to break the 2019 mark of 6 feet, 7 inches cleared by Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick.
Smith and Harmon garnered the outstanding performances awards, Smith getting the Clint Puller Memorial and Harmon the Brooke Emery Award.
Smith’s first miss didn’t come to his first attempt at 6-9, then missed three shots at 6-11, not all that far from getting over.
“I was just feeling myself today. I wanted to come and break the invitational record. Having that mindset helps you,” Smith said. “It felt good, but the track kind of has a down slope to it so you get to the bar quicker. I had to keep moving my steps back.”
The previous weekend, Smith turned in a first-place performance in Harrisburg at the 34th New Balance Pan-Ram Invitational held at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. On a cold day with temperatures in the 40s, Smith won after clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.
“I was going against some Class 3A guys and seeing what they look like there, but the meet was rough with cold temperatures. That’s not a jumper’s weather,” Smith said. “It’s great to get experience with those weather days and go out and do my best every day.”
Harmon ran to wins in the 100 and 200 dashes in 12.76 and 26.73 seconds respectively while finishing second in both the 400 dash and high jump. Harmon, the reigning Class 2A state champion in the 400, was caught at the end and edged by Warren freshman Lilly Newton, 1:00.64 to 1:00.66.
In the high jump, Harmon and DuBois Central Catholic’s Hope Jacob both cleared 4 feet, 11 inches, but Jacob won on the less misses tiebreaker.
“I’m trying to get over some sickness, but other than that, I felt pretty good. It was nice, hot weather today,” Harmon said. “The 100 I was feeling pretty good this morning and I had some good competition. The 200 was a little later and I was in the middle of the high jump, but I had good competition there too and I just have to come out strong both times.”
Newton catching and nipping Harmon at the line was something Harmon was able to put in perspective at the end of the long day at the track.
“It’s actually better to lose sometimes than winning everything, so I just have to keep working and get back to where I was,” Harmon said. “I wasn’t running a 60 last year at this time, so it’s better than I was doing last year so it’s a good pace.”
Chalmers, a senior at A-C Valley, won the shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 4 1/4 inches, surpassing the A-C Valley record of 51 feet, 3 1/4 inches established by Dave Miloszewski back in 1991.
“If feels really good, honestly,” Chalmers said. “I’ve always talked about want to beat that record and I wasn’t sure if it would sooner or later and it wound up being sooner than I would’ve liked but it was a good day here to throw.”
And being in mid-April, Chalmers knows more technical work won’t hurt either.
“The last two weeks I did a lot work with my feet and that’s what gets you the power. I wasn’t getting as much power out of that as I could,” he said.
Wagner won his second straight Invite title in the discus. While he didn’t go quite as far as last year’s personal-best toss of 169 feet, 5 inches — he threw a season-best 168-11 last Thursday at home against Moniteau — he won the second time around with a solid throw of 158 feet, 4 inches. Last year’s mark was second on the meet honor roll. Saturday’s throw ranked No. 5.
Wagner, who also finished second behind Chalmers in the shot put (47 feet, 10 3/4 inches) was also on the Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay that finished with a season-best time of 44.04 behind first-place Brookville’s 43.49-second time. Joining Wagner on that relay was Aiden Ortz, Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle.
Ortz also turned in a pair of runner-up finishes in the long jump (20 feet, 11 inches), losing by one inch to Otto-Eldred’s Ray’Shene Thomas, and triple jump (42 feet, 8 inches).
Kahle tied for third in the 100 dash (11.25).
Brayden Delp was third in the shot put (47 feet, 9 inches) while finishing seventh in the discus (118 feet, 9 inches). Andrew Byers was eighth in the 400 dash (56.01) and Kieran Fricko was ninth in the 1,600 run (4:56.61).
For the Lady Bulldogs, their other win came from Claire Henry in the pole vault as she cleared nine feet and teammate Mackenna Rankin finished third at seven feet.
In the throws, Brooklyn Edmonds and Allyn Hagan tied for sixth in the discus at 89 feet, 2 inches. Ally Shoemaker was seventh in the 400 dash while Lia Hageter was ninth in the 300 hurdles (54.15).
Also for the Union/ACV boys:
— Sam Morganti was second in the 400 dash (52.05), third in the 200 dash (23.82) and ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (45.15) with Aiden Fox, Skylar Roxbury and Logan Skibiski. Roxbury finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.4) while Skibiski finished fifth in the 100 and 200 dashes (11.76 and 23.99). Fox was sixth in the triple jump (39 feet, 3 1/2 inches).
— Smith was also ninth in the 110 hurdles (17.91) and seventh in the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches).
— Jay Clover was third in the discus (127 feet, 3 inches) and eighth in the javelin (133 feet, 4 inches).
For the Union/ACV girls:
— Evie Bliss was second in the javelin with a toss of 124 feet. She was also 11th in the 100 hurdles (18.8).
— Daniella Farkas turned in a second in the 300 hurdles (50.03) while also finishing fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.91).
— The 4x100 relay of Farkas, Hannah Ithen, Mia Evans and Bliss finished seventh in 54.75 seconds, a district-qualifying time. Ithen was ninth in the long jump (14 feet, 4 inches).
Both teams were scheduled to resume their dual meet schedule this week, Redbank Valley at home Wednesday with North Clarion before next Wednesday’s trip to Cranberry. Union/ACV visited C-L Wednesday. Redbank Valley will travel to the Butler Invitational Friday.
In last Thursday’s meets:
Redbank Valley splits with Moniteau
At home against Moniteau, the Redbank Valley boys won 103-47 while the girls lost 96-53.
The Bulldogs won 11 individual events and all three relays while the Lady Bulldogs won five events, two of them relays.
For the boys, Cam Wagner won the shot put (49 feet, 6 inches) and discus (168 feet, 11 inches) and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay (44.63) with Ashton Kahle, Aiden Ortz and Owen Harmon. Ortz won the long jump (20 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and Kahle won the 100 dash (11.13) with Ortz finishing second in 11.52 seconds.
Nolan Barnett, Seth Barrett, Kieran Fricko and Isaac Gourley won the 4x800 relay (10:27.77) while Fricko won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs (5:09.02 and 12:47.65). Gourley won the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches), Barnett won the 800 run (2:27.82), Andrew Byers won the 400 dash (56.61) and Levi Neiswonger won the 200 dash (27.0). Barrett, Harmon, and Andrew and Wyatt Byers won the 4x400 relay.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Alivia Huffman won the javelin (124 feet), Claire Henry won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays won, the 4x400 (4:54) with Kira Bonanno, Lia Hageter, Ally Shoemaker and Mylee Harmon and the 4x800 relay (12:14.43) with Hageter, Shoemaker, Faulk and Lilli Barnett.
Union/ACV splits with Keystone
The Union/ACV boys won, 83-57, while the girls lost, 91-46.
Winning for the Falcon Knights boys were Skyler Roxbury in the 100 hurdles, Sam Morganti in the 100 and 200 dashes, Aiden Fox in the 400 dash, Landon Chalmers in the shot put and discus, Levi Hawk in the pole vault and Hayden Smith in the long jump. The high jump was not contested. The Falcon Knights alos won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays as well.
For the girls, Daniella Farkas won the 100 and 300 hurdles, Drew Whitcomb the 800 run, the 4x400 relay of Evie Bliss, Farkas, Whitcomb and Kyleigh Morrison, and Bliss in the javelin.