BROOKVILLE — Talk about big guns.
The new Union/A-C Valley track and field co-operative turned in a solid debut at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships.
While the girls finished third and the boys placed sixth in the team standings, the teams combined to qualify six athletes in eight events for this weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
And of those state qualifiers, five of those entries are seeded within the top eight in their event which would mean a state medal.
The heavy hitters are led by A-C Valley senior Baylee Blauser, who won three D9 titles in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. She’s seeded No. 1 in the triple jump and No. 3 in the long jump.
Junior Evie Bliss, a home-schooled student in the Union school district, was second in the javelin to secure a state berth and she’s seeded fourth at states with her throw of 128 feet, 7 inches.
The boys captured three district titles, including a repeat performance by Union sophomore Hayden Smith in a rainy high jump event early in the meet. He’s seeded third for states.
Also from Union, junior Landon Chalmers edged defending discus champion Cam Wagner of Redbank Valley by just over two feet and is seeded third at states. Union sophomore Dawson Camper won the shot put by 8 1/4 inches over Redbank Valley’s Brayden Delp and he’s the No. 10 seed at states.
The other state qualifier is 300 hurdles runner-up Daniella Farkas, a sophomore from A-C Valley.
So there will be plenty of interesting stories running with the Falcon Knights at Shippensburg for sure.
Smith owns the highest jump of the year in the state among Class 2A jumpers at 6 feet, 9 inches, but that was definitely not going to happen in the light rain and miserable early weather during the event.
So he just took care of business in what was a quick event. He was the lone jumper to get over 6 feet, 5 with runner-up Sam Lundeen of Kane finishing second at 6-3.
“I don’t underestimate any of these guys and any could bust out a jump,” Smith said under an umbrella after winning. “Maybe they were good in these conditions, who knows? So I never put anybody above my head and go out and do me and do my best.
“It was pretty rough but I got some good jumps in and get to states, so that was good.”
Smith finished just out of a top-eight medal finish last year, clearing 6-2 to finish ninth.
“It was a lot of pressure last year, although coach told me the pressure is on the seniors since there was a freshman coming up,” Smith said. “But it was pretty nerve-racking. Now that I’ve gone down and saw what it was like, now I can go down there and hopefully take the state title.”
Chalmers’ season-best throw in the discus going into districts was a second-seeded mark of 150 feet, 8 inches. But Friday, Chalmers ripped off his best throw and winning throw of 161 feet, 4 inches on his second throw of the finals, or fifth out of the six for the day, and beat Wagner, who was sitting at 159 feet, 1 inch.
“I definitely didn’t expect to throw that this week, but I wanted to get the state-qualifier mark (148 feet),” Chalmers said. “I did a lot better than I thought I was going to do.”
The last Union athlete to win a D9 discus title was two-time champion Dean Greenawalt in 1969-70.
Wagner, the defending D9 champion, is a returning state medalist with a four-place medal from last year. Chalmers is in that neighborhood with another good weekend.
“It definitely makes me want to fine-tune things next week during practice and get everything down and perfect so I can go further at states,” Chalmers said last Friday.
Camper’s season-best toss in the shot put had him seeded No. 1 at 53 feet, 9 inches, but he still hasn’t gotten back to the mark yet. However, he didn’t have to in order to win the district title.
Friday, Camper didn’t waste any time putting a good mark out, turning in the winning throw of 49 feet, 1/2 inch on his first attempt of the day. Redbank Valley’s Brayden Delp wound up going 48 feet, 3 3/4 inches to finish second.
Camper is believe to be the first-ever Union athlete to win a D9 shot put title.
“It the beginning of the season, I really wasn’t expecting it, but then I popped a 53 at Karns City and it was an incredible experience,” Camper said. “Then I struggled a bit going through the season in the low 40s, but toward the end I started popping back up, so I’ve been really consistent in the 49s at the end.
“I got my big throw on the first try and then I was trying to work on my timing and didn’t come out well. It is what it is, but my first throw was definitely my best. My goal was to def win the D9 championship and go to states and I achieved it.”
Bliss qualified for the PIAA Championships in swimming in March and now she’s doing it in track and field as she continues to build up her resume in the javelin.
Bliss earned the top seed for districts with her winning throw of 136 feet, 2 inches. She didn’t go quite as far Friday, but her toss of 128 feet, 7 inches on the second throw of the preliminary round wound up earning her a runner-up state berth behind Punxsutawney’s freshman D9 champion Mary Grusky won threw a 132-3.
The state-qualifying mark regardless of finish is 121 feet. Six D9 throwers were seeded at least that, but just three got it Friday with Karns City’s Ashley Fox finishing third with a 127-9.
“Last year I might have thrown 110 and I was ecstatic,” Bliss said. “That was my best throw, I was so happy and I was in the top 10. This year, I sort of put it all together even with the late jump I got on the season because of swimming.”
Bliss is seeded fourth at states, so a throw of 130 or further likely puts her in serious top-eight medal contention.
“Swimming helps with the mental aspect with intense meet, but it’s different with the javelin and it’s not a fast-paced thing and it’s easy to get in your own head if you have a bad throw,” Bliss said. “I’m going down there looking to have fun and if I could place in the top three, that would be amazing, but this is more for fun.”
Bliss also finished with a scoring place of sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.84) while also finishing seventh in the 300 hurdles.
Blauser, hampered by an ankle injury last year although getting to states and finishing 10th in the long jump, won the long jump Friday with a leap of 17 feet, 10 inches, but she’s gone 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches this year, so she’ll be one to watch in that event as well as the triple jump where she went 37 feet, 6 inches to win her first D9 title. She’ll be a serious title contender in that event as well.
Blauser won an eighth-place medal in the long jump as a freshman back in 2019.
Farkas, seeded third behind top-seeded Emalie Best of North Clarion and Elk County Catholic’s Sami Straub in the 300 hurdles, bumped up a spot to earn a state berth by running a season-best time of 49.65 to beat third-place Straub. Best just held off Farkas with a winning time of 49.4.
Farkas is seeded 19th at states.
Also at districts:
— Sophomore Jay Clover was third in the discus at 136 feet, 6 inches. Chalmers scored in the shot put with a fifth-place finish (44 feet, 5 3/4 inches). Smith was eighth in the long jump (19 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
— On the track Doug Huffman finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.24) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (43.98). Sam Morganti finished fifth in the 400 dash (53.74) and ninth in the 200 dash. Skyler Roxbury was 10th in both the 100 dash (11.8) and 200 dash (23.93).
— For the girls, Bliss also ran both hurdles, scoring points with a sixth in the 110s (17.84) while finishing seventh in the 300s (53.36).