SENECA — Down six runs three outs away from a loss to Cranberry, the Redbank Valley took it one run at a time.
And kept on going.
Sending 13 batters to the plate, the Lady Bulldogs turned an improbable comeback from an 8-2 deficit into an 11-9 win Tuesday afternoon.
Five straight batters reached to start the inning with Quinn White singling after Taylor Ripple reached on an error off a bunt. Paytin Polka doubled in a run and Bella Orr’s bunt singled pushed home White. Keyauna Schimp singled in two runs to get the Lady Bulldogs within 8-6 before Cranberry got its first out of the inning.
With Schimp at second and one out, Samantha Bowser walked and Braylee Yeany followed by singling in Schimp. MacKenzie Foringer then tied it at 8-8 when she doubled in Bowser and moved Yeany to third.
The Lady Bulldogs’ rally continued as Ripple, in her second at-bat, singled in Yeany for a 9-8 lead. After White popped out to second, Polka delivered a two-run double to make it 11-8.
Cranberry scored in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate but Foringer got a game-ending groundout to give the Lady Bulldogs their third straight win to improve to 4-6.
“I think the big thing is confidence,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Lee Miller said. “We are really a young team overall starting three freshmen and three sophomors and it took us three, four games to really lock down positions. Now that we have that figured out, the girls are going into games with confidence every single day. I can’t say enough about this group of girls. There is no quit in them, that’s for sure.”
Eight of nine starters had at least one hit in the Lady Bulldogs’ 14-hit day. Ripple and White each went 3-for-5. Polka and Orr each had two hits. Polka drove in three runs in the seventh alone while White and Schimp had two RBIs apiece.
Foringer went the distance in the circle, striking out five and walking two, giving up 12 hits with four of Cranberry’s nine runs unearned.
The Lady Bulldogs visit Forest Area Thursday and Moniteau Friday before hosting Clarion-Limestone Monday.
In other softball games:
MONDAY, April 24
ACV/Union 18, C-L 2
At the C-L Sports Complex, the Falcon Knights plated 14 runs in the top of the third inning on their way to a four-inning 15-Run Rule win over the hosts.
Emerson Stevens and MacKenzie Parks each had three hits for the Falcon Knights with Parks driving in four runs with a double and triple while also scoring four runs. Stevens doubled and tripled and drove in two runs and scored twice. Lexi Bauer homered with two hits. Maddy DeHart and Rylan Strauser each had two hits with DeHart doubling.
Stevens and Magen Walzak pitched for the Falcon Knights, Walzak getting her first career win by going the final 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two and walking three while giving up two hits.
The Falcon Knights, now 7-4, were scheduled to host Karns City Thursday and travel to Brookville Friday before hosting Moniteau and Keystone next Monday and Tuesday.
THURSDAY, April 20
Redbank Valley 4, ACV/Union 0
At the New Bethlehem League Field, usually when Redbank Valley wins, it wins with offense.
But sophomore Mackenzie Foringer flashed what could be a glimpse into the future for the Lady Bulldogs last Thursday, when she tossed a four-hit shutout to lead Redbank Valley past visiting A-C Valley/Union.
She struck out eight, walked one intentionally, and hit a batter.
“I think my screwball was working really well today,” Foringer said. “I have been working on a bunch of my pitches, and they just came together tonight.”
Until the seventh inning, when she gave up a pair of infield singles that glanced off her, Foringer had retired every Falcon Knight batter except for Mackenzie Parks, who had a pair of doubles and was walked intentionally in the sixth.
“She was spotting her fastball really well today,” Redbank Valley manager Lee Miller said. “We mixed in her curve, her drop, her knuckle change, her circle change, they were all clicking today. She made some good pitches in certain key situations.”
Foringer needed to be good because Parks pitched well for A-C Valley/Union giving up four runs, but only one earned, on four hits, three walks, and a hit batter while striking out three.
But Redbank Valley was able to score three times in the third inning with the entire rally coming with two outs.
Foringer got the rally started with a two-out single to right before stealing second and scoring on a double to left by freshman Quinn White. White then scored when Paytin Polka reached on an error, and Polka came home on a Bella Orr double.
“You always want that one spark,” Miller said. “When you get it, especially with two outs, it makes it that much sweeter.”
The Lady Bulldogs were aggressive in all of those at-bats, and really throughout the whole game against Parks.
“We knew she throws strikes,” Miller said. “She doesn’t walk a lot of girls. We are trying to stress to our girls to swing at the first few pitches. Especially when you are facing a good pitcher. You get behind in the count, and you are going to start seeing junk.”
Redbank Valley added a run in the fifth, and Foringer never let the Falcon Knights really threaten until the seventh. And even then the game ended on one of the hits when Rylee Strauser singled off Foringer but Maddy DeHart was thrown out going to third on the play.
L-V Correspondent Chris Rossetti contributed to this story