NEW BETHLEHEM — Some pressure defense and 10 3-pointers helped spark the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team to a streak-stopping 51-45 win over visiting Keystone Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to a decisive second quarter that saw them outscore the Panthers (1-6) 20-2 in the second quarter. That was part of a 19-0 run that saw the Bulldogs turn a 19-18 deficit into an 18-point lead at 37-19 early in the third quarter.
From there, the Bulldogs held off the Panthers who rallied to within five points at 44-39 early in the third quarter and then the final margin in the closing seconds.
Owen and Mason Clouse scored 18 and 11 points respectively to pace the Bulldogs. Both hit three 3-pointers. Aiden Ortz scored eight points.
Cole Henry led Keystone with 15 points, including two free throws in the second quarter that were the Panthers’ only points. Tyler Albright and Drew Keth scored 12 and 11 points apiece.
Thursday, the Bulldogs finish their pre-holiday schedule with a trip to Freeport. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, they trek to the Farrell Tournament.
In Tuesday’s other game:
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 59,
Keystone 23
At Knox, the Lady Bulldogs hiked their record to 7-0 with a 36-point rout of the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Bulldogs led 22-12 at halftime and owned a 37-11 second-half edge to pull away for the win.
Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman scored 16 and 12 points respectively to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who also got eight points from Quinn White and seven points from Caylen Rearick.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a trip to the West Penn California Holiday Hoopfest where both games are already scheduled with our Lady of Sacred Heart Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Rockwood next Wednesday at 2 p.m.
In other games:
MONDAY, Dec. 19
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 52,
Karns City 12
At Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs actually started the game trailing 9-3 and then dominated from there.
The Lady Bulldogs led 11-9 after the first quarter and finished off what would be a 43-3 run for the 40-point win.
Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman scored 18 and 17 points apiece while Caylen Rearick scored nine points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Chloe Fritch scored six points, all of them coming on two 3-pointers in the first quarter for the Lady Gremlins.
“Karns City is always a hard place to play, their student section is great and the first couple of minutes they really took it to us, but once again, we didn’t get rattled and settled into our 2-3 and made them work for the ball and we got some deflections and transition points and that opened up the game,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said.
North Clarion 52, Union 30
At Rimersburg, the Damsels had their two-game winning streak stopped by the visiting She-Wolves.
North Clarion jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and owned a 25-12 halftime edge.
Hailey Theuret and Cheyenne Dowling scored nine and eight points apiece for the Damsels who fell to 2-6. They were scheduled to host Ridgway Thursday night for their final game of the calendar year. They host Moniteau Jan. 4.
The She-Wolves got 18 points from Lauren Lutz.
BOYS
Union 72, North Clarion 44
At Frills Corners, the visiting Knights posted 40 points by halftime and breezed to a 28-point win over the host Wolves.
Union led 40-24 by halftime and 61-36 after three quarters.
Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin both went for over 20 points with 22 and 21 respectively and sparked the team’s 60 percent shooting effort from the floor. Johnston made 10 of 12 shots while Laughlin was 8-for-10. Dawson Camper scored 14 points with nine rebounds.
Aiden Hartle scored 19 points for North Clarion.
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 36,
Moniteau 34
At home against Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs were seriously tested and it took some late-game heroics to pull out a win.
Redbank Valley trailed 34-30 after Kendall Sankey’s basket gave Moniteau a four-point lead with 1:41 left, but Alivia Huffman scored two straight baskets and the game was tied with 52.2 seconds on the clock.
Moniteau’s chance to get the lead failed on a missed layup with just over 37 seconds left, setting up Redbank Valley’s final possession led to Mylee Harmon’s drive into and through the Moniteau zone defense for a reverse layup and the winner with 5.6 seconds on the clock.
“We had the ball with over 30 seconds left, ran down some time and called a timeout and ran a play,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “Mylee had it, she drove to the basket and it was a nice play to win the game.”
Harmon scored two of just five points to win the game while Alivia Huffman finished with 15 points. Caylen Rearick finished with eight points.
It was a nice gut-check win for the Lady Bulldogs, who had won their previous four games to start the year by an average of 49 points, scoring an average of 75 points.
“We definitely get everybody’s best game and Moniteau was a battle and we’ll see them again during the season, maybe in the KSAC playoffs and possibly the district playoffs,” Edmonds said. “Quinn White came in off the bench and hit a big three for us in the fourth against them and a lot of the underclassmen are getting quality minutes, so that’s good.”
Union 49,
A-C Valley 32
At Foxburg, the visiting Damsels made it two wins in a row as they used a 17-3 third-quarter surge to take control of the game.
Union led 19-12 after a high-scoring first quarter and 28-17 at halftime before the decisive third quarter rally.
Cheyenne Dowling scored 15 points and Katie Gezik finished with 10 points to lead the Damsels.
BOYS
Moniteau 63,
Redbank Valley 45
At West Sunbury in a game moved from Thursday due to weather concerns, the visiting Bulldogs got a game-high 24 points from Owen Clouse but it wasn’t enough to beat the host Warriors.
Chason Delarosa-Sugg finished with 18 points while three other Warriors reached double figures including Andrew Zepeda and Ayden Jackson with 12 points apiece.
Mason Clouse scored nine points for the Bulldogs.
BOYS
Union 54,
A-C Valley 42
At Foxburg, Zander Laughlin led the Knights with 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Knights, who led 31-25 at halftime and stretched the lead to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Also for Union, Dawson Camper scored nine points with 14 rebounds. Payton Johnson threw in 14 points with Skyler Roxbury adding 10 points.
Jay Clover scored 13 points for the Falcons.
The Knights, who improved to 5-2, were scheduled to visit Titusville Thursday for their final game of the calendar year. They host Keystone Jan. 5.
WED., Dec. 14
GIRLS
Union 36,
Forest Area 23
At home against the Fires, the Damsels won their first game of the year and initial win for head coach Josh Meeker’s second term with the program.
The Damsels led 15-12 at halftime before pulling away with a 15-6 third-quarter edge.
Cheyenne Dowling and Ava Strauser led the Damsels with 11 and eight points respectively.