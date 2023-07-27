In this edition, there’s a rankings list that has the top under-20 women’s javelin throwers in the world.
Ranking 16th in the world is Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss.
Defending a national title in the high jump next week is another Rimersburg native Hayden Smith at the AAU Junior Olympic Championships in Iowa.
Hopefully we’ll have more on Bliss in next week’s edition hopefully as she gets ready to head to Puerto Rico.
As I reflected in last week’s edition, it’s truly remarkable to have athletes shine at that level. It’s been fun reporting on it.
MARATHON IN BROOKVILLE — What’s the longest baseball game you’ve seen? I believe mine was Sunday in an 18-inning game between the Brookville Grays and the Rossiter Miners at McKinley Field in Brookville.
It took 4 fours and 20 minutes to complete as the Miners beat the Grays, 3-2.
The score was 2-2 after the first inning, then neither team scored for the next four hours.
Home plate umpire Mike Skraba called 537 pitches as three Miners pitchers threw 285 pitches and five Grays hurlers combined to throw 252 pitches. That’s actually pretty efficient pitching, or about 15 pitches per half inning.
The Grays stranded 20 runners while the Miners left 19 runners on base.
Both catchers, the Grays’ Jamison Rhoades and the Miners’ Addison Neal, caught all 18 innings.
It was only fitting that the Miners scored on a bad-hop infield single with the runner going through the third base coach’s stop sign and scoring in the top of the 18th. And the game ended in the bottom of the 18th on a double play, the first of the entire game.
Oh yes, a groundhog darted through the outfield to delay the start of the third inning and later, a bald eagle was seen soaring over the field with a fish in its claws.
The groundhog jumped the right-field foul line for good luck. Considering that Rossiter is stocked with players mostly from Punxsutawney, one might get that theme.
NEW BASKETBALL RULE — The PIAA recently went along with the National Federation of High Schools’ adoption of the new free throw rules and how many fouls get a team into the bonus.
The big change to note is saying good-bye to the one-and-one bonus free throw. Instead, team foul counts will start over in each quarter. Once a team gets to five fouls in a quarter, all non-shooting fouls beyond that are two automatic free throws.
That’s what the women’s college game uses now and honestly, I’m not sure that’s all that big of a problem for me. However, you are erasing a one-and-one rule that goes back to the 1950s, so one is playing with plenty of tradition here.
I’m just not sold on the reasoning for doing it. Studies apparently show that the injury rate on rebounding was high enough to dictate this change. I’m not sure if I recall all that many injuries occurring on free throw rebounding. And I’ve seen a few games in my days of officiating, coaching and covering.
WHO’S GETTING DEALT — The Pirates will trade more than zero players at the trade deadline. One won’t be Andrew McCutchen.
Let’s go with Rich Hill and maybe Carlos Santana? I don’t think David Bednar will get dealt. Did you hear his bobblehead plays Renegade?
MAD MONEY — The skyrocketing player salaries in the NBA is mind-boggling. Boston just re-inked Jaylen Brown to a five-year deal worth over $300 million. Good luck not getting scrutinized in Boston Mr. Brown.
But the money apparently is there. So in an article published by The Athletic recently, NBA salary cap numbers over the years show a huge increase In 2014-15, the team cap — I think 13 players would make up the roster that must fit this number before penalty — was around $63 million. The upcoming season has a team salary cap of $136 million. Hey, the players and owners share the pot and it’s big so ... yeah.
Kobe Bryant made a league-high $25 million in 2015-16, which rated at 37.3 percent of the team’s salary cap. This upcoming season, Brown’s new deal gets him at 44.1 percent of the cap. Steph Curry’s $51.59 million has him at 37.9 percent.
Of course, that’s just nutso numbers any way you look at it.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.