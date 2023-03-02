CLARION — Sending two wrestlers to the PIAA Northwest Regional in Sharon, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs turned in a 12th-place finish at last weekend’s District 9 Tournament at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Two seniors, 121-pound senior Cole Bish and senior heavyweight Gabe Carroll will begin action Friday at Sharon High School.
Bish finished third at 121 pounds while Carroll finished fifth. Since the top four finishers in each weight class advance and Brookville’s Baily Miller scratched from the postseason because of a knee injury he suffered in the semifinals, Carroll bumped up into the vacant spot.
Mostly, the tournament served as a learning experience for head coach Mike Kundick’s young lineup that had just three wrestlers who had postseason experience.
“I can’t tell you how proud we are of them,” Kundick said. “They made mistakes and that’s what freshmen and sophomores will do, but they did a lot of things out there. We have some kids who haven’t wrestled her before and they won matches. The ones they lost, they stayed in them. They’re always going to make mistakes and get caught and pinned, but they were hitting stuff and that’s something to build on for next year.”
The third-seeded Bish, who takes a 30-8 record to Sharon after a 4-1 record at districts, opened with a 12-0 major decision before edging St. Marys’ sixth-seeded Jayce Walter 4-3 to get a semifinal matchup with second-seeded Eli Brosius.
Scoreless into the second period, Brosius started on top and pinned Bish with 17 seconds left in the period. It was the third loss to the eventual runner-up who lost 2-0 to top-seeded Evan Davis of Clearfield in the final.
“For some reason, we don’t have Brosius figured out,” Kundick said. “He missed a couple of takedown opportunities he had which would’ve changed the match and we thought he could get out from bottom. He did the last time we wrestled him, but he just didn’t and that led to the pin.”
From there, Bish had to grind out a 2-1 win over Brookville’s Antonio Thornton to secure a state berth. In the third-place bout, Bish got a rematch with Walter and had to win yet another one-point bout at 8-7.
Bish led 6-2 going into the third period, but found himself trailing 7-6 after Walter scored a four-point move on a takedown, but with seven seconds left, Bish reversed Walter to get the finish.
It’s the third trip to regionals for Bish, who finished sixth last year and fourth as a sophomore.
“It’s valuable experience,” Kundick said. “It won’t be easy, but he’s stayed with all of those guys in his bracket. It’s all who’s hot this weekend.”
Carroll started with a loss to the Raiders’ Miller when he was pinned in the quarterfinals. He bounced back with a pin of St. Marys’ Ethan Ott before losing a tough 1-0 decision to Coudersport’s Cooper Rossman.
As it turned out, Carroll’s pin of Clearfield’s Nick Bailor for fifth place punched his ticket to regionals, eventually.
“That’s big for Gabe because of what happened to Miller,” Kundick said on Saturday. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with him, so getting that win was big and we told him that.”
From there, the Bulldogs had seven other wrestlers in the lineup. Freshman Caden Burns, a co-op student from Union, was 0-2 at 107. Junior Daniel Evans finished 0-2 at 114. Junior Levi Shick got two wins at 133 and finished 2-2. Freshman Nolan Barnett was 2-2 and finished sixth at 145. Freshman Jordan Smith was 0-2 at 152 while sophomore Drew Byers went 1-2 at 160. Junior Gavin Carroll went 1-2 at 215.