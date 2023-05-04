PHILADELPHIA — Making an appearance at the prestigious Penn Relays last Friday, Union/A-C Valley senior Evie Bliss turned in an impressive performance in the high school javelin division.
In the oldest and largest track and field competition hosted by the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field, Bliss finished fourth with her best throw covering 146 feet, 7 inches.
Bliss had a strong series, finishing second and reach the finals after her best of three preliminary throws going 145 feet, 4 inches. Her opening throw went 143 feet, 6 inches followed by a 129-9. So she was safely into the nine-thrower final.
“I was happy with that. I was happy with how consistent I was. My 129, I just started from a full run up and had to get my bearings straight,” the Bucknell University-bound Bliss said Tuesday night. “The scratch was just a short throw.”
Bliss’ scratch came on her second of three finals throws after she started with a 123-1. Going into her final throw, Bliss stood in fourth place, but improved on her 145-5 from the prelims with her best mark of 146-7.
Bliss wound up placing behind Julie Magliaro of Trinity School (NY), Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch and Millville, N.J’s Leah Howard.
Magliaro’s winning throw came in the second round of the finals with a 164-7, Bosch hit her runner-up mark of 150-7 on her final throw and Howard’s opening throw of 148-7.
Three of the top four finishers placed based on their next-to-last or last throw, which usually doesn’t happen.
“The weather was starting to get bad,” Bliss said. “The officials told us that there wouldn’t be a break between the prelims and finals, so I think we were all hyped up and warm. The competition was great and the weather was holding off and we were all just fired up and ready to do something.
“The main goal was to try to break 150 and I would love to get over that again, but with the weather the way it was, I was very happy with 146-7.”
Bosch finished third behind Bliss at last spring’s PIAA Championships. Bliss’ runner-up throw of 140 feet, 11 inches beat Bosch by 3 feet, 3 inches.
Bosch, who will play basketball in college at Pitt-Johnstown, owns the top throw in the state at 151 feet, 9 inches from her win at the West Central Coaches Meet in Altoona on April 21. Her three finals throws last weeek were 147-8, 144-4 and then the 150-7.
“Having her there was nice because I’ll probably see her at states,” Bliss said. “It looks like she’s more of a finals thrower and competing with her, I don’t want to lose to her at states.”
Bliss was more than fine with how the trip to Philly went as she took in the scenery of a big meet and competition she saw first-hand. Bosh and Bliss rank 1-2 in the state in Class 2A — Bliss’ season-best is 149-3 from her dual meet trip to Redbank Valley on March 29 — with another D9 thrower, Punxsutawney sophomore Mary Grusky with a 145-8 she threw on April 11. Grusky beat Bliss at the DeMans Invitational, 137-2 to 124.
To get to states, regardless of district finish, throwers must hit at least 121 feet. Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman’s season-best is 127 feet, 3 inches.
While visiting Bucknell last fall before committing, Bliss got the suggestion to give the Penn Relays trip a thought. She had qualifying throws to get her into the field, especially her career-best mark of 151 feet, 7 1/4 inches throw at the Jud Logan National Throws Festival in Ohio in late June.
“Honestly, it was super-exciting and boosted my confidence,” Bliss said of the Penn Relays trip. “I had several throws over 140 and the competition was great. Practically every other throw, a new girl was in the lead, so it was super-competitive and I was right up there competing until the very end. It’s good as I head into districts.”
The District 9 Championships is May 19 in Brookville with the PIAA Championships set for May 26-27 once again at Shippensburg University.
Next week, she’ll throw in the Redbank Valley Invitational on Thursday, the last regular-season event before the postseason.