Her high school career is over. Evie Bliss has landed now at Bucknell University where she’s majoring in biology and yes, she’s been covered in this section recently about her achievements in throwing the javelin.
As was reported in last week’s edition, Bliss placed second in the Pan American Under-20 Track and Field Championships in Puerto Rico, culminating the event with her best-ever throw of 173 feet even.
That’s a good jumping off point for Bliss, who said that she believes her next live javelin event is next spring at the Florida State Open, or something like that.
It’s time for school, training and turning the page. She’ll be listed as a Bucknell University athlete at this point as a two-year ride with the javelin turned her into what she called herself a “A Division II swimmer in college to throwing the javelin at Bucknell.”
Since May, Bliss won a state title with a meet-record throw, a national under-20 title in Oregon and then a silver medal at the Pan American Games.
In Puerto Rico, it was a matter of working through a language barrier, throwing on a too new runway in extreme heat and doing all of that in basically a sparsely attended event. While the crowd size was a bit anti-climactic on Aug. 6, Bliss knew this was a big experience-building box to check off.
“Just getting to meet everybody and hang out at the hotel with the team, it was really cool and a really nice experience,” Bliss said. “The hardest part was the communication. There was a big lack of communication from the meet directors down to the teams.”
Regardless, Bliss had her best six-throw series capped by a career-best throw.
“It was definitely a good series, but it wasn’t without its difficulties. They re-did the runway two days prior to us competing on it, so it was bubbling up on part of the runway and super loose,” Bliss said. “I actually had to change my spikes and wasn’t sure how I was going to be allowed, but I was able to do that, so I was in a rush to get my warm-up throws in because I had to throw in a certain place in order. I was trying to screw my spikes in and get the longer ones in to get more grip because it was slippery.”
As it turned out, Bliss and the gold medalist Manuela Rotundo Silvera were the only two of the four who got in longer spikes. Silvera won with a throw of 182 feet.
The event took under 30 minutes to complete, lightning-quick for javelin, but there were only four throwers.
“It was super-quick and we started 10 minutes early. We didn’t get to throw our short throws, so it was a little different and it was 112 degrees,” Bliss laughed.
Bliss went 144-11 and 139-3 her first two throws, not quite as strong as her previous big wins in Oregon and Shippensburg. She then went 166-4 which would’ve won the silver and then 156-10 before dipping to 145-7 going into her final and best throw.
“I was worried when my first throws were very far,” Bliss said. “I was struggling a bit to get my footing even with my longer spikes because I was still slipping. So I had to change my full approach. I couldn’t bring as much speed and had to be more heavy with my steps. So I was getting more and more agitated and even mad toward the end so when it was my last throw, I’m like ticked off and I just threw it because nothing had worked right that day.”
Silvera also threw her best mark on the final throw. “(Silvera) has been doing this longer than I have and she’s been doing it since she was a kid. She just came from a week of training in Finland, which is the javelin capital of the world.”
“I’ll consider that (trip) a win for me going down there. There was all the adversity going into that event and I was still able to throw a PB,” Bliss continued.
And she did it without her own javelin.
“I took my own and they didn’t pass inspection because they didn’t have the right stickers,” Bliss said. “So I was throwing a new javelin on a runway that really wasn’t working the best for me, so that was really a win for me.”
So Bliss couldn’t use the javelin that won states and nationals, but she wasn’t all that concerned once things vetted out since she was able to use a brand-new javelin supplied at the event.
“The one I used was rated for the same distance as my old one, so if anything, I had more confidence because it was new and maybe I had more confidence knowing I could throw it further,” Bliss said.
Now, it’s time for a break, and some training. Her performance bumped her up on the under-20 women’s javelin world rankings as per www.worldathletics.org where she’s now No. 13, the top American, with her best throw from Puerto Rico. Silvera is No. 4 while the top-ranked thrower in the world hails from Serbia, Adriana Vilagos with a throw of 203 feet.
“I’m so excited for this little break, but this trip definitely gave me a lot more motivation and I want to go back next year,” Bliss said. “It’s back to work for me. I’ve had my fun and I’ve competed in as many meets as I could have possibly want to do this year. So it’s back to grinding away and getting better and getting to that next level.”
WILLIAMSPORT GLANCE — The Little League World Series got started Wednesday night in Williamsport and Pennsylvania has a team in the field, Media, located in suburban Philadelphia.
Media had quite a ride to win the Mid-Atlantic Region championship as it walked-off a 2-0 win over Washington, D.C., last Friday. With the score tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Trevor Skowronek blasted a two-run homer. It was Media’s first hit of the game.
So now with the World Series expanded to 10 teams from the United States, Media joins New Albany, Ohio; Smithfield, R.I.; Fargo, N.D.; Henderson, Nev.; Gray, Maine; Seattle, Wash.; Nolensville, Tenn.; Needville, Texas; and El Segundo, Calif.
Media opened with Needville Wednesday.
By the way, an unsolicited e-mail was sent to my account with Little League World Series odds, for what it’s worth. Sportsbetting.ag set the odds at 2 to 1 for Tennessee to win the U.S. title with North Dakota and Media set at 4/1. The international favorite is Curacao at 2/1.
For entertainment purposes of course.
BOOK READING UPDATE — Some quick takes on my continuing reading frenzy, with some very interesting titles:
— American Prometheus: It’s the book that the movie on Robert Oppenheimer is based on. Oppenheimer, of course, was the leading figure in developing the Atom Bomb that was used at the end of World War II. I haven’t seen the movie, wanted to read the book first and it was very thick reading, very detailed. It gives me great background going into movie watching, but man, I had to earn it.
— Triumph: It’s written by Jeremy Schaap on the 1936 Olympic Games and Jesse Owens. The book very closely follows the same path as the movie “Race” which I saw before finishing the book. Well worth doing both the book and movie.
— The Dirtiest Race in History: I did this one Audiobook style. Author Richard Moore worked hard on detailing the 1988 100-meter dash race at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Ben Johnson, Carl Lewis and a whole lot of drugs talk. It reminded me how big the hype was for this race and this time period. With Johnson getting stripped of his gold medal, it took awhile for the race to get its luster back when Usain Bolt came on the scene to blast the world away when he began winning golds at the 2008 Games in Beijing.
— One Pitch Away: It’s a recounting of the 1986 Major League Baseball postseason, which was an incredible playoff drama in both leagues. I wanted the Astros to beat the Mets so bad in the National League and then the Red Sox to beat the Mets in the World Series and got neither wish granted. I’m just starting this read, so I’m looking forward to a recounting of my wheelhouse years of fandom. I was 17 years old at that time and as about immersed in baseball as I ever was.
