BUTLER — Two titles from Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith and Evie Bliss, another record leap by in a runner-up finish by Redbank Valley senior Aiden Ortz and a pair of silvers from senior Cam Wagner highlighted last Friday’s trip to the 58th Annual Butler Invitational.
Bliss won the javelin with a throw of 138 feet, 9 inches, leading a pack of D9 Class 2A girls who dominated the event filled mostly with Class 3A throwers. Five of the top nine placers hailed from D9.
Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky was second (133-6) while the Lady Bulldogs’ Alivia Huffman was fourth (127-3) with a season-best throw. Karns City’s Elizabeth Szczygiel and Nicole Taylor were seventh and ninth.
Smith won his third invitational title in as many weeks, clearing 6 feet, 5 inches. Two jumpers, both Class 3A, went over 6 feet, 3 inches, with North Allegheny’s Owen Curran and Pine-Richland’s Emery Moye.
State-wide, Smith is the only Class 2A jump to get over 6-5 or higher, as per pa.milesplit.com which might not have a conclusive list, but it’s close. Six jumpers, including Kane’s Sam Lundeen, have gotten over 6-4.
In the javelin, Bliss’ 149-4 thrown on March 29 at Redbank Valley, ranks No. 1 in the state in Class 2A with Grusky at No. 3 and Huffman’s Butler throw ranking No. 8.
ORTZ bested his own school record set just two days before at home win the long jump by six inches and finished second at Butler with a jump of 22 feet, 10 inches. Ortz finished just a 1/4 inch behind Class 3A Fox Chapel’s George Tabor.
As per pa.milesplit, Ortz’s Butler jump ranks him No. 1 in Class 2A. Kane’s Sam Lundeen is No. 5 while Otto-Eldred’s Ray’Shene Thomas, who beat him at the DeMans Invite, is ranked 23rd that that jump. Punxsutawney’s Zach Presloid has also gone over 21 feet and is the third Class 2A jumper from D9 over 21 feet.
Three other jumpers have gone over 22 feet so far this year according to milesplit — No. 2 Miles Brooks of Penns Valley (22-4.5), Carter McDermott of Penn Cambria (22-4) and Levi Prementine of Slippery Rock (22 feet). Lundeen’s best is 21-11.5.
McDermott finished eighth and medaled at states last year, beating the ninth-place Ortz by two inches. Also at Butler, Ortz went 40 feet, 3 inches, finishing 18th in the triple jump.
Ortz credits his consistency of late, especially, to his work on technique.
“It’s just my form,” Ortz said Tuesday night. “Last year, I would just jump and wouldn’t worry about any form. This year, I’ve worried about that more and I try to touch my toes now instead of landing on my butt and back. Now, I land on my feet and roll off and that can give you two feet.”
The consistency, especially in the 22-feet neighborhood has come lately. His triple jump as well has hit some big numbers of late and he’s not far from that school record, getting to within six inches of the school record in last week’s dual meet against North Clarion.
“The first thing I was doing wrong this year was that while my first step was amazing according to coach (Paiton Rizzo), but the second step wasn’t long enough,” Ortz said. “So in practice I’ve been working on that second step trying to make it longer and it’s worked out so far.”
“He had a strong showing at Butler and seems to be on the up and up in both jumps,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “He continues to improve his record in the long jump and he inches closer and closer to that triple jump record. We several big meets approaching, I wouldn’t be surprised to set a nearly 45-year-old record fall at some point. He is still learning this event and at some point things as going to click and come together.”
WAGNER’S two seconds came in the discus (155 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (47 feet, 11 inches). He’s been a consistent force in both throws as has Brayden Delp
Delp was third behind Wagner with a toss of 47 feet, 10 1/4 inches. Both Bulldogs trailed Hempfield junior Peyton Murray’s winning throw of 50 feet, 10 1/4 inches. Murray, who finished third at states last spring in the Class 3A discus, edged Wagner by just over three feet in the discus at Butler with a throw of 158 feet, 7 inches.
Wagner has the only discus mark in the state over 170 feet, according to milesplit.
“Consistency has always been big for me, but it’s right that it only takes one big one to win an invite,” Wagner said. “My throws the day I broke the record (last week vs. North Clarion) were all in the upper 160s and low 170s, so it was an amazing day for me.”
Rex continues to be impressed with his two-time state medalist who was third last year and fourth as a sophomore.
“Cam has continued to do what he has done for years and that’s maintain an elite level on consistency,” Rex said. “Typically, as a coach, you hope a kid can pop a big throw every once and a while. Cam seems to defy those odds, as almost every throw that leaves his hand has a chance to be a personal best. His technique is solid, his attitude and approach is solid, his work ethic is solid, he’s coachable and all those typically add up to great things.”
In the shot put, Union/ACV’s Landon Chalmers, who didn’t throw at Butler, was ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 2A with his DeMans Invite toss of 51 feet, 4 1/4 inches. Wagner was No. 7 at 49-6 while Delp was No. 12 with his 48-8.
Also for the Bulldogs, Colton Shick turned in a top-eight finish, placing eighth in the javelin (143 feet, 2 inches). Ashton Kahle was 13th in the 100 dash (11.38).
For the Lady Bulldogs, Mylee Harmon turned in two top-eight finishes with a seventh in the 400 dash with a season-best 59.6 with only one Class 2A runner finishing ahead of her as Lakeview senior Lydia Reed was sixth in 59.34.
Harmon also finished eighth in the 200 dash (26.82).
Claire Henry was the next highest Lady Bulldogs finisher, placing 12th in the pole vault (9 feet, 1 inch).
Also for Union/ACV, Hannah Ithen was 10th in the long jump (16 feet, 6 1/2 inches). Sam Morganti was 15th in the 400 dash (52.27) and Jay Clover 16th in the javelin (130 feet, 5 inches).
Both Union/ACV and Redbank Valley squads were scheduled to run Wednesday. Redbank Valley visited Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to the Franklin Invitational. Next week, they host Johnsonburg Tuesday.
Union/ACV hosted DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.
In last week’s other meets:
THURSDAY, April 20
Union/ACV sweeps C-L
At Strattanville, both Union/ACV teams won easily over the undermanned Clarion-Limestone squads. The Falcon Knights won the boys’ meet, 111-37, and the girls’ meet, 96-47.
For the boys, J.P. Blauser tripled with wins in the 300 hurdles (46.3) and long jump (18 feet, 4 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (10:29) with Aaron Bashline, Michael Yerkey and Gabe Willet. Bashline won the 3,200 run (13:31).
Sam Morganti, Skylar Roxbury, Aiden Fox and Logan Skibinski won the 4x400 relay. Roxbury won the 100 hurdles 915.94), Skibinski took the 100 dash) and Fox won the triple jump (39 feet, 9 3/4 inches).
Ian Morganti won the 400 dash and Donavan Buzard won the 800 run (2:41).
In the field, Landon Chalmers doubled in the shot put (47 feet, 10 inches) and discus (157 feet, 6 inches). Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.
Daniella Farkas quadrupled for the girls, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles (17.32 and 50.6) while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Farkas, Hannah Ithen, Mia Evans and Evie Bliss won the 4x100 in 54.5 while Farkas, Bliss, Kyleigh Morrison and Drew Whitcomb on the 4x400 in 4:45.
Ithen added wins in the 100 dash (13.83) and long jump (15 feet, 7 1/2 inches), Bliss won the javelin (127 feet, 6 inches), Evans took the 200 dash (30.5) and Whitcomb won the triple jump (30 feet, 4 inches). Also taking firsts were Madison Myers in the 400 dash (1:13) and Grace Kindel in the shot put (26 feet, 8 1/2 inches).
WEDNESDAY, April 19
Redbank Valley sweeps NC
At home against North Clarion/Clarion, both Redbank Valley squads won, the boys 82.5-67.5 and the girls 83-66.
The headline performances included school-record efforts from seniors Cam Wagner and Aiden Ortz.
Wagner re-broke his own discus mark with a toss of 173 feet, 3 inches, surpassing his throw of 169 feet, 5 inches from last year’s DeMans Team Sports Invitational in Brookville. He nearly got his mark earlier this year on April 13 against Moniteau, going 168 feet, 11 inches.
“Usually you need wind to throw that, but there wasn’t any wind that day, so I didn’t think it was going to be a good day,” Wagner said Monday. “But I did what my coach told me to do and go through my fundamentals and let it fly.”
Wagner also won the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 5 inches with teammate Brayden Delp going 46-7. Delp and Rylan Rupp finished a sweep of the discus with Delp going 138-2 to finish second.
Ortz surpassed his own mark in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 4 inches, besting his previous record by of 22 feet, 3 3/4 inches set at C-L on April 11.
Ortz also came close to the triple jump mark that’s been on the boards since Mark Bright went 44 feet, 1 inch in 1975. Ortz covered 43 feet, 7 inches, besting his previous best distance by 11 inches after going 42-8 at the DeMans Invite.
Ortz finished second behind Ashton Kahle in the 100 dash, 11.35 to 11.46 seconds. Kahle was also runner-up in the 200 dash.
Also winning for the Bulldogs were Isaac Gourley in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and Andrew Byers in the 400 dash (56.82).
Seth Barrett, Gourley, Nolan Barnett won the 4x800 in 9:09.63. Barrett, Kieran Fricko and Andrew and Wyatt Byers won the 4x400 relay in 3:53.4.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Mylee Harmon was a quadruple winner in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes — 13.16, 1:03.01 and 27.33 — and the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 9 inches.
The Lady Bulldogs won the 4x100 relay in 58.2 with the team of Kendall Kirkpatrick, Claire Henry, Izzy Bond and Kira Bonanno. Henry also won the pole vault (9 feet) while finishing second behind teammate Ella Rizzo in the long jump. Rizzo won with a leap of 14 feet, 3 inches. Bonanno was third in the 200 dash. Rizzo and MacKenna Rankin were 2-3 in the pole vault.
Lia Hageter won the 300 hurdles (55.85) with Izzy Bond finishing second.
In the throws, Alivia Huffman won the javelin (112 feet, 2 inches) while Allyn Hagan won the discus (99 feet, 6 inches) and finished second in the javelin. Brooklyn Edmonds was runner-up in both the discus and shot put.