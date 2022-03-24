LEWISBURG — Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss chalked up another important experience in her first-ever trip to the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships held at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
With two more busy events just ahead — this weekend’s YMCA state meet in York and then YMCA nationals in Greensboro, N.C., right after that — Bliss made her PIAA debut last weekend.
Qualifying after winning District 9 titles in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles as unattached swimmer representing Union — she’s a junior who home schools — Bliss wound up grabbing an all-state honorable mention finish in Friday’s 200 freestyle with a 14th-place finish while on Saturday, she finished 19th in the 500 freestyle. The top 16 finishers in the preliminary round qualify for the finals or consolation final.
“This year and high school states was a brand-new experience and I’m definitely still learning things about myself as a swimmer,” Bliss said.
This weekend in York, she’ll swim at the YMCA state meet where in her age division, Bliss is ranked third in the 50 freestyle, second in the 200 freestyle and ninth in the 100 freestyle. She’ll also swim legs on two relays, the 200 and 400 freestyle relays for the Kittanning YMCA team.
She’s qualified for nationals next week in Greensboro in the 50 freestyle.
Last Friday, Bliss made the 16-swimmer cut with her preliminary race time in the 200 of 1:58.58, putting her in 13th place for the consolation final. Her D9-winning time was 2:00.42 and seeded 26th going into the weekend.
Then in the consolation race, she finished sixth in 1:58.97 and settled for 14th overall.
Saturday, Bliss went into the 500 free seeded 31st out of 32 with her D9-winning time of 5:31.56. She cut over six seconds off that time and finished 19th overall with a 5:25.39.
Bliss’ younger brother, Harry, is competing this weekend at the YMCA state meet as well. In the 13-and-14-year-old division, he is seeded No. 1 in the 50 breaststroke and fifth in the 100 breaststroke while swimming as well in the 50 and 200 freestyles. He’ll also swim legs on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay.