HYDE — Venturing into the high school realm of swimming competition for the first time this winter, Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss has thrived.
The junior home-schooler in the Union School District captured two titles at the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Clearfield Area High School last weekend.
Bliss won both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races, securing her a trip to the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University March 18-19. This weekend, she’ll compete in the YMCA Western District Meet in Geneva, Ohio.
Literally, Bliss made a splash in area pools as she established five different pool records — the 50, 200 and 500 freestyles at Brookville, the 50 freestyle at DuBois and the 100 at Marion Center — so earning the top seed in the 200 and 500 for districts and then winning them was not a big surprise.
“It was a great weekend, a fun experience and an all-around awesome weekend,” said Bliss, who really has appreciated what the high school meet experience has brought. “I have met so many awesome people I can call my friends and even in competition, it’s been crazy how many people say they know who I am when I walk into meets. That’s a little nerve-racking because they know me and I don’t know them.
“The competitive nature of high school and how every place matters and how teams will cheer at the end of the pool for just one race is something I’d never seen before this year. With the YMCA, it’s very individualized. The atmosphere is crazy-good.”
Bliss had to work though a stomach bug that wiped her out last Wednesday and Thursday, so she wasn’t completely 100 percent in the water at Clearfield Area High School over the weekend.
Seeded first in the 200 freestyle on Friday with a time of 1:59.87, Bliss took the win with a 2:00.42, over six seconds faster than Clearfield’s runner-up Beth Struble.
Also seeded No. 1 in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:24.48 on Saturday, Bliss breezed to a win in 5:31.56. It was a time seven seconds slower than her best this year, but all considering, she’ll take it. The runner-up time was nearly 15 seconds behind her from Clearfield’s Riley Vaow at 5:46.33.
“It was a bit of a roller-coaster leading up to districts,” Bliss said. “That’s not an excuse, but it did play a little bit into my times. It was a fun weekend. I’m pretty happy with how I swam.”
At YMCA districts, she will try to make the 50 freestyle nationals cut while swimming several other events, including perhaps the 100, 200 and 500 freestyles and perhaps the 1,000 freestyle along with the 200 individual medley and a few relays swimming with the Kittanning YMCA squad.