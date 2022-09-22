BROCKWAY — Exactly the opposite start to last year’s season-opening loss at Brockway, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights couldn’t have picked a better time to flip the script.

Jumping out to a 20-0 lead at Varischetti Field last Friday night, the Falcons Knights held on for a 26-20 win over the Rovers. Now 2-2, head coach Brad Dittman’s team stopped a two-game slide where it was outscored 86-13 in losses to Keystone and Central Clarion.

