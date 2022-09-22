BROCKWAY — Exactly the opposite start to last year’s season-opening loss at Brockway, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights couldn’t have picked a better time to flip the script.
Jumping out to a 20-0 lead at Varischetti Field last Friday night, the Falcons Knights held on for a 26-20 win over the Rovers. Now 2-2, head coach Brad Dittman’s team stopped a two-game slide where it was outscored 86-13 in losses to Keystone and Central Clarion.
“I’m proud of the guys for the character and heart that they showed,” said Dittman, whose team lost 28-20 last year at Brockway and trailed 21-0 to start things out. “Obviously, everybody knows we didn’t play well against Keystone and Central Clarion. We made a lot of mistakes, had a lot of penalties and turnovers.
“We worked real hard last week trying to stay in the right mindset, focusing on those details and coming together as a team and taking care of one another and having each other’s back. We wanted to come out and play hard and then good things would happen and that’s what happened Friday night.”
Dawson Camper scored all three of the Falcon Knights’ game-opening touchdowns on runs of 42, 4 and 2 yards. He finished with 103 yards on 16 carries, helping lead a balanced Falcon Knights offense.
Quarterback Brody Dittman completed 7 of 12 passes for 90 yards, but Camper completed a 44-yard pass and Trey Fleming tossed a 27-yard TD pass that put the Falcon Knights up 27-6 to start the second-half scoring less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Roxbury caught four passes for 102 yards.
“As a whole, our offense from our quarterback to the line to the receivers and running backs, we just weren’t playing well the past couple of weeks,” Dittman said. “Whether it was missing a block or missing a pass or not making a good throw or fumbling, we’ve had that over the past couple of weeks and we really wanted to concentrate on working on the fundamentals and getting better. The kids responded and the our line did a lot better and quarterback played better.
“(Brody) commanded our offense, we made plays when we needed to and we took a couple shots and were able to make those plays. Hopefully, it’s confidence for these guys as we move forward. We need to continue to keep growing as an offense.”
The Rovers were still a handful as they outgained the Falcon Knights, 335-294. But three turnovers and some key Falcon Knights stops were a big factor in the road win.
The Falcon Knights stopped the Rovers on their first possession of the game on fourth-and-2 at the Union/ACV 42 and three plays later Camper went 42 yards around the right end to the end zone.
In the second quarter, Camper’s 4-yarder capped an 11-play, 89-yard drive that made it 14-0 after Camper’s two-point run with 2:57 left in the half.
Brockway’s mishandling of the ensuing kickoff led to another Falcon Knights touchdown before halftime as Camper scored again four plays later to make it 20-0 with 1:18 remaining.
But the Rovers managed to score before intermission. Fox, who completed 27 of 45 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, found Alex Carlson in the end zone on a 9-yard pass as time expired in the half.
Carlson caught 15 passes for 119 yards.
Dittman was pleased his team was able to contain a Rovers squad that put up 70 in the previous game’s rout of Coudersport, but there’s still room to improve.
Latest Videos
“We were switching things up defensively for us and we’ve been doing that over the past couple of weeks,” he said. “We were bringing a few other guys in and maybe taking a lineman or two out. We started that against Clarion and had some alignment issues and mental things there that killed us against their run at times, but we worked our hard on that film, looking at it and cleaning up the details.
“We ran that against Brockway and we did some really good things. We didn’t tackle at times and we got to do better with that, but going through the film we had four interceptions that we dropped, definitely dropped, and those are plays we have to make.”
Brockway’s first play from scrimmage to start the second half was fumbled away to the Falcon Knights as Fox mishandled the shotgun snap and Mikey Card recovered at the Rovers’ 36.
Five plays later, the Falcon Knights converted on a trick play as Dittman pitched to Camper who tossed the ball to Fleming who then hit Roxbury on their 27-yarder cutting across the middle of the end zone.
The Falcon Knights again failed on a two-point conversion, though, and led 26-7 with 9:36 left in the third.
Brockway answered right back with a touchdown drive that went 62 yards on 12 plays.
Matt Brubaker had a key 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 at his own 47 to get the Rovers rolling. Carlson then hauled in an 11-yard pass, while a 10-yard grab by Andrew Brubaker on third down extended the drive.
Jendy Cuello eventually capped the drive with a 1-yard TD plunge, with Wilcox’s extra point making it 26-14.
Wilcox then made a touchdown saving tackle on the ensuing kickoff as Union/ACV got another short field at the Brockway 39 following a nice return by Card.
Union/ACV marched all the way down the 1, but the Rovers stuffed Card on a fourth-and-goal play there to turn away the Falcon Knights.
Both teams then punted around the quarter change before Fox and Pyne connected on their 72-yard touchdown to make it a one score game at 26-20 with 8:03 to play.
The Rovers forced a Falcon Knights punt on the ensuing possession, then reached the Falcon Knights’ 31 before getting stopped on a fourth-and-three. Another Falcon Knights punt gave the Rovers another shot, but the Rovers couldn’t cash in and a Fox heave down the field was intercepted by Roxbury as time expired.
“We had a ton of mental errors, ton of guys out of position and a ton of guys making mistakes who usually don’t make mistakes,” said Brockway coach Jake Heigel. “I don’t know if it was preparation during the week or if that (Union/ACV) was just a super-hungry football team that a lot of people weren’t giving credit to.
“We were all week. We knew they run hard and are tough. This is always a tough game. But, we just didn’t execute and at the end of the day when you do that against a good football, you’re going to lose.”
Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.