FOXBURG — After a frustrating first half and trailing 8-6, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights flipped the switch on visiting Port Allegany and ran away with a 41-8 win last Friday night at A-C Valley High School.
And it happened fast, really fast.
In a span of five Falcon Knights plays from scrimmage, they scored four touchdowns, turning that two-point deficit into a 34-8 lead just over two minutes into the fourth quarter before setting the final score with a late touchdown.
“We had some things not go well for us in the first half,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said Tuesday morning. “I think we moved the ball pretty well, but we had some penalties that put us in a bad spot and took us out of what we were doing and it probably cost us some points. But we were able to regroup in the second half and had some things we wanted to try to do and our offensive line pretty much took over the game and gave our guys some creases and we were able to get after it.”
Dawson Camper led the second-half blitz with three straight touchdown runs. He finished with 225 yards on just 13 carries.
“Dawson was able to take advantage of what the line did and he had over 200 yards and we were able to keep it on the ground and take control of the game and that was something we’ve wanted to do the whole time and we did that Friday night,” Dittman said.
Port Allegany had just played four days before on a rare Monday night matchup due to the lack of available officials. The Gators won that game over Coudersport, but had to bounce back against the Falcon Knights on the road. They didn’t, especially in the second half.
The rash of TD plays started at the end of a seven-play, 65-yard drive that was finished off by Camper’s first scoring run of three yards with 8:09 left in the third. Quarterback Bailey Crissman’s two-point pass to Skyler Roxbury put the Falcon Knights up for good at 14-8.
A 31-yard punt return by Caden Rainey following a Port Allegany possession gave the ball to the Falcon Knights at the Gators’ 18 and it was Camper going all 18 of those yards on the first play to make it 20-8 after the missed extra point.
Then on the second play the next time the Falcon Knights got the ball and after a Camper 47-yard run, Crissman scored on a 7-yard run to make it 26-8 with 2:15.
After stopping Port on downs at the Falcon Knights’ 41 early in the fourth quarter, Camper blasted 64 yards for his third and final TD to put it at 34-8 after Camper’s two-point run with 9:52 left in fourth quarter.
Later in the fourth in the final minute, backup Ethan Palmer scored on a 5-yard run.
Crissman completed 5 of 13 passes for 39 yards with an interception. He ran for a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead on the first possession of the game. The Falcon Knights forced a punt on the ensuing Port possession and drove to the goal line, but Crissman was stopped at the 1 on fourth down.
The Gators went up 8-6 Blaine Moses’ run that capped an 84-yard drive with 4:32 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Drew Evens tossed a two-point pass to Chase Weimer for the Gators’ first and last lead.
After running for 371 yards in last Monday’s win over Coudersport, Moses was limited to 78 yards on 20 carries. Evens completed 15 of 26 passes for 119 yards and also intercepted a pass on defense. Peyton Stiles caught eight passes for 45 yards.
Mikey Card led the Falcon Knights defense with eight tackles. Lane Chalmers had six tackles with two sacks.
“I was really pleased with how our team responded and came together at halftime,” Dittman said. “We faced a lot of adversity there with some calls and penalties that put us in a couple of bad spots but we were able to overcome that. We buckled down in the second half and came together as a team and we’re going to build on that going into Keystone Thursday.”