BROCKWAY — In a season-opening game delayed by 30 minutes and marred by 10 combined turnovers with 20 penalties and just four punts by the opposing team, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights couldn’t quite jump out of an early hole in a 28-20 loss at Brockway last Friday night at Varischetti Field.
The Rovers jumped out to a 21-0 lead by the 8:23 mark of the second quarter before the Falcon Knights stopped the bleeding.
Then thanks to two third-quarter touchdown runs by Dawson Camper, the Falcon Knights got to within eight points, but couldn’t finish off the comeback.
They’ll try to get in the win column this Friday night at home against Sheffield in Rimersburg.
“It was one of those games where the mistakes by us, the penalties and turnovers, were just too much to overcome,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said Monday. “The kids fought to the end, but between the penalties and turnovers, it was just too much for us.”
The Falcon Knights did pile up 280 yards of rushing with Mikey Card finishing with a team-high 92 yards on 15 carries. Camper finished with 75 yards on 12 carries and accounted for all three touchdowns on runs of 20 yards in the second quarter, and 3 and 2 in the third quarter. Quarterback Bailey Crissman ran for 59 yards on six attempts and Caden Rainey added 57 yards on nine carries.
“We were pleased with the running game,” Dittman said. “Watching film, there’s still a lot of stuff that we need to clean up front and we’re going to work hard to do that. We missed some blocks and double teams. Dawson, Mikey, Caden, they give us so many options and they’re tough kids.
“We did block well up front, but we were a block away here and there and that cost us some big plays.”
The Falcon Knights also lost Crissman to an injury late in the first quarter and he did not return, dampening the team’s passing efforts. He finished 4-for-11 with 13 yards and an interception Body Dittman and Trey Fleming combined to throw thee more interceptions and were 3-for-10 overall for 12 yards.
Still, the Falcon Knights got back into the game despite the slow start.
The Rovers, with freshman quarterback Brayden Fox, came out firing. He finished with 263 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, completing 24 of 47 passes with three interceptions.
His first two TD passes went to Jalen Kosko for 19 yards in the first quarter and 33 yards to start the second quarter. Fox hit Matt Pyne for a 15-yard TD to make it 21-0. Fox scored the Rovers’ lone TD in the second half on a 2-yard run.
The Rovers went into the locker room with a 21-6 halftime lead and it took just 38 seconds in the second half to make it 28-6 as Fox took a quarterback keeper in after a 31-yard reception by Kosko got the Rovers down to the Falcon Knights’ 2-yard line.
But from there, the Falcon Knights chipped away at the lead and score two touchdowns in a five-minute span in the third quarter — both from Camper — and they would also effectively shut down the Brockway passing game, as Fox only had 10 yards passing the rest of the way.
“We switched a few things for the second half, but we didn’t switch a whole lot,” Dittman said of his defense after halftime. “They just had to recognize the passes and routes and make plays. We preach to them about driving on that football and they did that in the second half a lot better. We had a couple key interceptions in the first half that we dropped and could have really helped us, so we need to make those plays when we have the opportunity.”
The Falcon Knights’ second TD drive of the game saw a 25-yard run to start things off by Camper and a 27-yard run by Rainey that set up first-and-goal at the Rovers’ 3. That’s when Camper punched in his second score, but the two-point conversion attempt failed and Brockway held a 28-12 lead with 10:01 left in the third quarter.
Skylar Roxbury then intercepted Fox for a second time, jumping the route on a pass intended for Austin Schmader. The Falcon Knights used an 11-play, 41-yard drive that saw them go 3-for-3 on third down and a 2-yard score by Camper on fourth-and-goal. This time, the two-point conversion attempt was good on a run by Rainey as Brockway held a one-possession 28-20 lead with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
After plenty of scoring up until that point, both defenses took over the rest of the way. Brockway linebacker Peyton Mauer picked off a Dittman pass to end one Falcon Knights drive, as both teams would fail to convert on fourth down on the ensuing possessions.
After another Falcon Knights interception, this time by Rainey, the visitors found themselves at the Brockway 20-yard line. But, after Union/A-C Valley found itself at fourth-and-5 at the Brockway 23, Alex Carlson made an unbelievable play midway into the fourth quarter.
Dittman threw one up into the end zone intended for Roxbury and it was tipped by Brockway defender Andrew Brubaker — as both tipped it again and then Carlson tipped it. With the ball still in the air, Roxbury got two hands on it before Carlson, who was on the ground at this point, knocked the ball back up as he was able to snag it coming back down for the interception.
Both teams traded possessions once again as Brockway tried to run out the clock, forcing the Falcon Knights to use all of their remaining timeouts before Brockway punted the ball back with less than 30 seconds to go.
But on the punt, the ball bounced off of Rainey and into the arms of Brockway’s Aiden Grieneisen. The Rovers then ran the victory formation.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.