BROCKWAY 7, REDBANK VALLEY 3

Score By Quarters

Brockway;0;7;0;0;—;7

Redbank Valley;0;0;0;3;—;3

Second Quarter

B - Mattie Brubaker 45 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox), 9:20.

Fourth Quarter

R - Owen Clouse 22 field goal, 11:56.

;B;R

First downs;16;10

Rushes-yards;54-171;31-84

Comp-Att-Int;2-9-0;11-22-2

Passing Yards;68;111

Total Plays-Yards;63-239;53-195

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Punts;4-28.8;4-35.3

Penalties-Yards;11-73;4-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Brockway: Jendy Cuello 41-166, Carter Hickman 5-16, Brayden Fox 5-(-8), Team 3-(-3). Redbank Valley: Andrew Byers 22-55, Aiden Ortz 3-14, Braylon Wagner 5-12, Tate Minich 1-3.

PASSING — Brockway: Brayden Fox 2-for-9, 68 yards, 1 TD. Redbank Valley: Braylon Wagner 11-for-22, 111 yards, 2 Ints.

RECEIVING — Brockway: Mattie Brubaker 2-68. Redbank Valley: Tate Minich 4-32, Rylan Rupp 3-56, Mason Clouse 2-15, Aiden Ortz 2-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — Brockway: Alex Carlson.

