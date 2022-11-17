BROCKWAY 7, REDBANK VALLEY 3
Score By Quarters
Brockway;0;7;0;0;—;7
Redbank Valley;0;0;0;3;—;3
Second Quarter
B - Mattie Brubaker 45 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox), 9:20.
Fourth Quarter
R - Owen Clouse 22 field goal, 11:56.
;B;R
First downs;16;10
Rushes-yards;54-171;31-84
Comp-Att-Int;2-9-0;11-22-2
Passing Yards;68;111
Total Plays-Yards;63-239;53-195
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;4-28.8;4-35.3
Penalties-Yards;11-73;4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brockway: Jendy Cuello 41-166, Carter Hickman 5-16, Brayden Fox 5-(-8), Team 3-(-3). Redbank Valley: Andrew Byers 22-55, Aiden Ortz 3-14, Braylon Wagner 5-12, Tate Minich 1-3.
PASSING — Brockway: Brayden Fox 2-for-9, 68 yards, 1 TD. Redbank Valley: Braylon Wagner 11-for-22, 111 yards, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING — Brockway: Mattie Brubaker 2-68. Redbank Valley: Tate Minich 4-32, Rylan Rupp 3-56, Mason Clouse 2-15, Aiden Ortz 2-8.
INTERCEPTIONS — Brockway: Alex Carlson.