So the Pittsburgh Pirates went big for their inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
They didn’t whiff. It’s hard to do that when you name 19 to your first class.
That wasn’t known for sure when the team announced its plans earlier this summer, perhaps introducing the first group of legends into the first class and then go from there. Sprinkle in some living legends, because, of course, some are getting up there in age.
Of the 19, there are 16 in the Hall of Fame — Jake Beckley, Honus Wagner, Fred Clarke, Max Carey, Paul Waner, Lloyd Waner, Oscar Charleston, Pie Traynor, Ray Brown, Arky Vaughan, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Ralph Kiner, Bill Mazeroski, Danny Murtaugh, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Steve Blass and Dave Parker.
Of that group four are Negro League players with Charleston, Brown, Gibson and Leonard. All four played at some point with one of the teams of that era with the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords.
The others served the Pirates in some capacity as a player or manager. Of that group, Jake Beckley jumps out as an unknown perhaps.
Beckley was part of the franchise or city from 1888 through part of 1896 and hit a lot of triples. He almost played as many games with the Cincinnati Reds and is in that franchise’s Hall of Fame. He finished with 2,938 career hits
So there’s Beckley’s credentials. He’s a Hall of Famer, so whatever works there.
That’s really the weakest of the 19 to be honest, even counting the non-Hall of Famers in Murtaugh, Blass and Parker. Two of those, especially Parker, have a great Hall argument with Murtaugh being the other. Blass, a longtime announcer after his short, shining career on the mound, is a no-brainer as well.
I’m a big proponent of getting those who have the credentials and are living into the Hall of Fame as soon as possible. Blass, Maz and Parker are still living, thankfully, and will highlight the induction celebration on Sept. 3 at the stadium.
So the posthumous recognition of more than one of those players could wait, right? Beckley could wait for sure.
Now knowing that the Buccos brass wanted to go with the en masse approach, serious consideration should’ve been given to living players with Hall credentials. How about 91-year-old Dick Groat, 94-year-old Roy Face and 92-year-old Vern Law? Manny Sanguillen is 78, Al Oliver 75 and Jim Leyland is 77. Those are all Hall of Famers, right?
And aside of the omission of 27-year Pirates announcer Bob Prince from the original list is probably the other mistake.
Latest Videos
But all of this being a big whiff? It may be a strong word, but let’s get some of the living legends in as soon as possible.
OSSEE IN 1905 — More from New Bethlehem’s Ossee Schrecengost’s season with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1905:
The Athletics took over first place in the American League for good following a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2. Shreck helped the A’s to a hot start to August. While his team won 11 of the month’s first 14 games, he hit .333 (11-for-33) in the 10 games he played and the A’s were 8-2 in those contests.
On Aug. 4, Shreck went 2-for-4 with a run scored as his pitcher Eddie Plank scattered nine hits in an 8-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Detroit.
Schreck had two more hits with a double and run batted in on Aug. 12 in a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Browns. It was “Gettysburg” Plank again getting the win as he struck out 10 with no walks.
In the second inning, Philadelphia Inquirer wrote, “Murphy singled to center and went to second on Monte Cross’ sacrifice, scoring on Schreck’s rattling single to right. The Ghost went up to third on Plank’s out and scored on Hartsel’s double to right. Hoffman flied to Howell.”
The A’s beat the Browns again 6-4 on Aug. 16 to improve to 11-4 against the last-place club in front of 2,431 fans in Philadelphia. Shreck’s season average stood at .287, which stood at third amongst the regulars. He wound up finishing at .271.
At 59-38, the A’s were three games up on Cleveland and four on the White Sox. While they never surrendered the lead the rest of the way, they’d only lead the AL by 2 1/2 games by the end of the month. Things were not over.
Also reported in the Inquirer in its Aug. 17 edition was that there would be a “world’s series” again after a one-year hiatus. While Boston and Pittsburgh met in 1903 for what’s called the first series, the New York Giants of the National League refused to play the AL champion A’s in 1904.
The thing is, there was never any formal agreement in 1903 to play the Series. The teams just agreed to square off. In 1904, the Giants’ disagreeable Hall of Fame manager John McGraw wasn’t interested in playing the postseason setup. Now in 1905, there was actually something on paper as the National Commission, the baseball ruling body, had things worked out between the leagues. McGraw spoke a different tune in the paper.
“I think I have the best ball team in the world and if I’m going to prove it, I certainly want to beat the next best team,” he said. “The New York Club was one of the first to subscribe to the idea of a world’s championship series conducted by the National Commission and governed by a special set of rules. We have not done anything that would lead anyone to believe that we did not intend to stick by this compact. I have not heard any such gossip and I want to repeat that we will surely be mixed up in that series if we win the pennant. I think we have practically done that already.”
The Giants, at 74-31, were eight games up in first place in the National League. Hall of Fame pitcher Christy Mathewson won his 20th game of the season later that day in a three-hit shutout of the Cubs. In another month or so, the Athletics would get an up-close look at “Matty” in the World Series.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.