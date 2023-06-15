So we’re 40 percent through the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates are still relevant.
34-31 and in first place in the National League’s weak Central Division.
“First place” being the key words, but not ignoring the “weak” division, that’s a lot we can ask for as far as the Pirates being an entertaining team to watch.
It hasn’t been totally a blissful season so far. They did start the season 20-8 and that’s much of the reason that they’re still swimming above .500. They’ve been 14-23 since the end of April, so perhaps the reality is upon us.
But it’s still better than the past several years. Of course, losing shortstop O’Neil Cruz — we may see him in September — nine games into the season wasn’t the right way to start things, but the team has battled along. Trying to win without a natural shortstop has cost the team some defensive problems.
We can pick apart the shortcomings of this young Pirates roster, but I’m guessing it’s not the roster that management foresees as the one that would contend for a playoff spot. The question of whether they’ll add pieces to the roster to keep it in contention can be answered with a “probably not” answer.
Are there youngsters in the system ready to bump up? Perhaps, and hopefully that’s at least a move the Pirates consider.
Right now, Mitch Keller is an all-star pitcher along with David Bednar out of the bullpen. Rich Hill and Johan Oviedo have been more than capable so far, but how long into the season will that last. Hill is 43 and Oviedo is still 23.
The Pirates will probably need to win the division to get to the postseason.
Postseason (or playoffs)?? That we’re even talking about it in June might already be a big step forward.
So root for Keller to stay in the Cy Young Award race, Roansy Contreras to get right again and Jack Suwinski to keep hitting bombs. Tuesday night’s tape-measure hit was a towering 425 feet over the right-field scoreboard.
And continue to root for Andrew McCutchen. His recent 2,000th career hit was a nostalgic moment for me, considering I was in PNC Park on June 3, 2009, when he singled in his first Major League at-bat against the Mets. It was also my five-year-old son Jamison’s first game at PNC Park.
He’s been tied to any success that the franchise has managed in the past 20-plus years. Let’s hope he gets to the postseason at least one more time in a Pirates uniform.
JOKIC AND WALTON — One of the go-to NBA teams that I’ve watched over the past handful of seasons was the Denver Nuggets. A lot of young talent appeared to be building into something special. But it’s the NBA, the Nuggets play in the West Conference and getting to the Finals in that scenario is not easy.
Then Nikola Jokic happened. What a fun player to watch. When the Nuggets beat the Heat Monday night to clinch the title, Jokic was so refreshingly chill in first shaking hands with the Heat players in the Nuggets raucous home arena. It would’ve been very easy to go nuts first.
But that’s who Jokic is. He’s not a score-first guy, which leads me to the recently aired “Luckiest Guy in the World” 30 for 30 ESPN four-part documentary on Bill Walton.
Now 70 and an outspoken and hilarious broadcaster, Walton runs through his life story that’s filled with championships at UCLA and then the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. It goes through his life marred by injuries, surgeries, triumph and depression.
I thoroughly enjoyed the series, especially the 1977 Trail Blazers season. Walton finally got healthy, the right coach in Dr. Jack Ramsay had the right group of players, Walton had his enforcer and leader Maurice Lucas, a Pittsburgh area native, with him on the floor and it was off to the races.
The love Walton expressed for Lucas, who died in 2010, and how Walton looked at the game of basketball was inspiring. Walton learned to play the game the right way. He shunned any recognition of individual statistics. Just get the win.
Walton re-entering the NBA with the Boston Celtics for one more bright shining season in 1985-86 was remarkable. Walton averaged 10.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game over 80 games with the eventual champion Celtics at the age of 33. His body was, of course, older than that. It was the most games he’d ever played in his whole career.
Walton has had 37 surgeries in his life, the last one a spinal surgery that likely saved his life in 2009. That he’s still smiling and coming up with crazy anecdotes and analysis on mostly NCAA west coast college basketball games is remarkable.
Watch “Luckiest Guy in the World.” Jokic will remind you, at least on the court, of Bill Walton.
