For those who harvest a big buck, or have a child who shot his or her first buck, send a suitable picture our way here at the Leader-Vindicator. Here are some tips below you can follow:
— When taking a picture of your buck, please have the licensed shooter in the picture with as much of the horns and the least amount of the deer’s body.
— If using a camera phone, make sure your file/picture size is large.
— E-mail picture to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net
— Include hunter’s full name, who he or she was hunting with especially if it’s a youth hunter. Also include amount of points of deer, spread of rack if it’s worth reporting and county/township and date the buck was harvested.
— Pictures may not be published if quality of photo is not suitable for print.