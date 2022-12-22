NEW BETHLEHEM — Last Saturday’s annual Redbank Valley Christmas Wrestling Tournament was another dual meet setup that drew eight teams including the hosts.
And for the host Bulldogs, one win went their way in a 47-19 win over Youngsville. But from there, it was a struggle as head coach Mike Kundick’s squad dropped decisions to Kane (37-36), Titusville (58-18), Greenville (58-18) and Punxsutawney (45-30).
The win over the Eagles came in the first matchup of the day for the Bulldogs, who split their bouts on the mat against the District 10 squad. Daniel Evans, Nolan Barnett, Jordan Smith and Drew Byers scored pins while Cole Bish notched a technical fall.
The Bulldogs picked up forfeit wins at 107 pounds and heavyweight with a “no match” at 114.
It took the 10th tiebreaker criteria, or K, to decide the winner against Kane after both teams tied at 36-36. On the mat, the Bulldogs and Wolves went 4-4 with both teams winning with pins. So it took to the 10th criteria, most nearfall points, to declare the winner.
The Bulldogs got pins from Evans, Bish, Barnett and Gabe Carroll with Carroll’s essentially tying the match with Eli Shaffer picking up a forfeit at 107 to tie it at 36-36.
The Bulldogs then lost by identical scores to Titusville and Greenville. Bish and Gabe Carroll had pins for the Bulldogs’ wins against the Rockets while Bish, Shick and Evans won on the mat with pins against the Trojans.
In their loss to the Chucks, only five bouts were contested with the Chucks winning all of them and the Bulldogs scoring their points on five forfeit wins.
Individually, Bish went 5-0 with three pins and a technical fall with one forfeit win. Gabe Carroll and Evans both finished 4-1, Carroll with two pins and two forfeit wins while Evans had three pins and a forfeit victory.
Greenville wound up being the only unbeaten team at 5-0, topping Titusville 54-16 and handing the Rockets their lone loss of the day. The Chucks and Curwensville were both 3-2 with Clarion and Kane going 2-3. Youngsville finished 0-5.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Brookville Thursday before the holiday break. From there, they host Port Allegany on Jan. 5.
Final Standings
1. Greenville 5-0, 2. Titusville 4-1, 3. Punxsutawney 3-2, 4. Curwensville 3-2, 5. Clarion 2-3, 6. Kane 2-3, 7. Redbank Valley 1-4, 8. Youngsville 0-5.
Dual Results
Round 1
Redbank Valley 49, Youngsville 19
Punxsutawney 48, Kane 24
Titusville 42, Curwensville 22
Greenville 52, Clarion 24
Round 2
Kane 37, Redbank Valley 36
Titusville 42, Punxsutawney 33
Greenville 48, Curwensville 18
Clarion 54, Youngsville 24
Round 3
Titusville 58, Redbank Valley 18
Greenville 64, Punxsutawney 12
Curwensville 48, Youngsville 15
Clarion 49, Kane 21
Round 4
Greenville 58, Redbank Valley 18
Punxsutawney 60, Youngsville 18
Curwensville 30, Kane 26
Titusville 46, Clarion 30
Round 5
Greenville 54, Titusville 16
Kane 42, Youngsville 30
Punxsutawney 45, Redbank Valley 30
Curwensville 36, Clarion 27