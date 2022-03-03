CLARION — Last Saturday’s trip back to Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium for the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships netted the Redbank Valley Bulldogs an 11th-place finish amongst the 14 teams represented.
That finish speaks for itself when it came to how many regional qualifiers head coach Mike Kundick’s Bulldogs are taking to Sharon High School for the PIAA Northwest Regional tournament starting Friday.
Just two Bulldogs — 120-pound junior Cole Bish and 126-pound senior Ridge Cook — kept their season alive as they’ll try to grab a top-four finish at Sharon to punch a ticket to the state tournament next week in Hershey.
“It wasn’t gratifying,” Kundick said. “We felt we’d have five or six going on and only got two. We lost a really couple tough matches in the upper weights. Carsen (Rupp) lost a tough one and Gabe (Carroll) lost a tough one and it’s hard to recover from that.
“We’re learn from it and get better from it. It’s a disappointing tournament, but the kids have come a long way. They’ll get better as the summer goes on.”
For Bish and Cook, however, they’ll keep their seasons going.
Bish (23-7) was seeded second behind Brookville freshman Cole Householder in a small five-man bracket due to Householder’s 2-1 win over Bish back in December. Both only needed one win to advance to the final. Bish pinned No. 2 seed Colton Ross of Brockway, avenging a 5-3 loss to Ross on Feb. 17.
The final had similar traits to their meeting back during holiday week as Householder took a 2-0 lead into the third period with a second-period reversal. Bish reversed Householder 46 seconds into the third period to tie it up, but Householder escaped 23 seconds later then took Bish down with 31 seconds left to set the final.
“Cole was in the match and made a mistake and got caught,” Kundick said. “He got reversed and didn’t have time to come back. He’ll be there next week and will be in the mix. Both he and Ridge next week.”
Cook (24-6) was seeded second in an eight-man bracket at 126, but after his quarterfinal first-period pin of Coudersport’s Brett Moss, Cook was pinned in the second period by Port Allegany’s No. 3 seed Chase Weimer.
Cook had to win one bout to secure a regional berth and pinned Brookville’s Logan Oakes in the second period to do so, then he claimed third place with a 4-3 decision over Conner Reszkowski of Cranberry.
“Ridge lost a tough one in the semis and he sucked it up and that was huge, especially when you’re a senior expecting to be in the finals expecting to win a title and didn’t get it done and got caught,” Kundick said.
Carsen Rupp finished 2-2 and finished fifth at 215 pounds. Rupp was seeded No. 7, but nearly knocked off Port Allegany’s No. 2 seed Miska Young in the quarterfinals, only to lose a tough 5-4 decision.
Rupp edged Ridgway’s No. 8 seed Trenton Guiher, 1-0, before dropping another one-pointer in a 2-1 loss to No. 4 seed Gavyn Ayers of Coudersport. In the fifth-place bout, Rupp blanked No. 5 seed Logan Edmonds of Clarion, 4-0.
The only other Bulldog to win a bout was 172-pound senior Cole McHenry, who pinned Abram Austin of Oswayo Valley in the prelims before losing two straight.
The Bulldogs’ 113-pound sophomore Daniel Evans was seeded No. 3, but unfortunately suffered a rib injury in his opening match to Brookville’s Jared Popson when Popson pinned him. He tried to wrestle against Port Allegany’s Kai Stauffer in the consolation bracket, but injury defaulted out of the tournament.
Finishing 0-2 were freshman Aidan McAnulty at 106, senior Jacob Kundick at 132, junior Wyatt Bussard at 138, senior Drew Downs at 145, freshman Drew Byers at 152 and junior Gabe Carroll at heavyweight.
Carroll dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 2 seed Danah Campbell of Sheffield in the quarterfinals, then was pinned by Clarion’s Josh Beal in the consolations. Campbell went on to finish second.
“The other guys are young and it’s valuable experience for them. Daniel had a shot, but hurt his rib and we had to pull him out,” Kundick said.
TEAM STANDINGS AND KEY
1. Brookville (BKV) 226; 2. Brockway (BW) 156.5; 3. Port Allegany (PA) 128.5; 4. Cranberry (CR) 111; 5. Curwensville (CW) 110; 6. Kane (K) 100.5; 7. Johnsonburg (JB) 81; 8. Clarion (CL) 75; 9. Sheffield (SH) 63.5; 10. Coudersport (CO) 61.5; 11. Redbank Valley (RBV) 48; 12. Oswayo Valley (OV) 19.5; 13. Ridgway (R) 18; 14. Cameron County (CC).
FINALS
106-Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, dec. Logan Powell, Clarion, 6-0.
113-Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, dec. Jacob Carfley, Curwensville, 3-0.
120-Cole Householder, Brookville, dec. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley, 5-2.
126-Mark Palmer, Brockway, dec. Chase Weimer, Port Allegany, 8-4.
132-Owen Reinsel, Brookville, tech. fall Parker Pisarchick, Brockway, 15-0, 4:33.
138-Brayden Kunselman, Brookville, dec. Harley Morris, Kane, 10-5.
145-Reece Bechakas, Kane, dec. Mason Gourley, Clarion, 6-1.
152-Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville, dec. Devyn Fleeger, Cranberry, 5-0.
160-Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, maj. dec. Luke Ely, Kane, 9-1.
172-Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg, dec. Easton Belfiore, Brookville, 3-2.
189-Seth Stewart, Brockway, dec. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 6-2.
215-Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, dec. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry, 7-1.
HWT-Gavin Thompson, Brockway, pinned Danah Campbell, Sheffield, :42.
THIRD PLACE
106-Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley, dec. Damian Brady, Curwensville, 6-1.
113-Jared Popson, Brookville, dec. Kai Stauffer, Port Allegany, 6-0.
120-Colton Ross, Brockway, pinned Christian Rothermel, Port Allegany, 2:15.
126-Ridge Cook, Redbank Valley, dec. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry, 4-3.
132-Nik Fegert, Curwensville, dec. Daniel DeLong, Cranberry, 9-3.
138-Dane Wenner, Cranberry, pinned Peyton Stiles, Port Allegany, 4:03.
145-Brecken Cieleski, Brookville, maj. dec. Zach Shaffer, Curwensville, 12-0.
152-Carson Weaver, Brookville dec. Tyler Merritt, Ridgway, 7-4.
160-Coyha Brown, Brookville, pinned John Wright, Coudersport, 2:18.
172-Jack Smith, Brockway, pinned Gavin Burgess, Port Allegany, 1:17.
189-Alex Shaffer, Curwensville, pinned Juuso Young, Port Allegany, :54.
215-Miska Young, Port Allegany, dec. Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport, 5-3.
HWT-Shawn Nystrom, Kane, dec. Porter Kahle, Brookville, 7-6.
FIFTH PLACE
106-Ian O’Shea, PA, dec. Kayin Bard, K, 4-2.
113-Chase Kyler, SH, won by injury default over Daniel Evans, RBV
120-No match, Shelby Lobdell, Sheffield
126-Collin Brown, CO, pinned Logan Oakes, Brookville, 4:27.
132-Eli Perez, JB, dec. Bryce Taylor, SH, 8-5.
138-Ryder Kuklinskie, CW, dec. Owen Deutschlander, CO, 8-6.
145-Rayce Milliard, JB, maj. dec. Dylan Bash, BW, 13-3.
152-Caleb Furgeson, PA, dec. Landon Mead, SH, 6-3.
160-Breckin Rex, CL, won by injury default over Dayton Sherwood, PA.
172-Addison Plants, K, dec. Caleb Edmonds, CL, 4-0.
189-Cameron Larkin, JB, pinned Dylan Hajzus, CO, 2:41.
215-Carsen Rupp, RBV, dec. Logan Edmonds, CL, 4-0.
HWT-Cooper Rossman, CO, pinned Josh Beal, CL, 2:06.