COUDERSPORT — A busy day at last Saturday’s Coudersport Duals had the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team going 3-2.
The Bulldogs, who are off until next Tuesday at Brockway, beat Clarion (42-30), Oswayo Valley (60-6) and Coudersport (42-27) while losing to Sheffield (46-30) and Lewisburg (39-27).
That put the Bulldogs at 9-5. Next Thursday, they host Franklin before the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament in Grove City Jan. 21-22.
In the win over the Bobcats, only five bouts were wrestled as the Bulldogs took advantage of six forfeit wins while giving up one six-pointer and neither team had a wrestler at 145.
The lone win on the mat for the Bulldogs was Cabe Carroll’s second-period pin of Josh Beal at heavyweight. That gave the Bulldogs a 42-24 lead with one bout remaining which Clarion won with a pin at 106.
Against Coudersport, the Bulldogs got wins on the mat from Ridge Cook at 132, Carsen Rupp at 215 and Cole Bish at 126.
Cook pinned Nash Delp with six seconds left in the first period to start the match. Rupp needed 40 seconds to pin Gavyn Ayers while Bish closed out the win and capped the scoring with a second-period fall of Brett Moss.
The Bulldogs won forfeits in four bouts while giving up six at 138 with another “no match” at 145.
The rout of Oswayo Valley had the Bulldogs winning four of five contested bouts while taking forfeit wins at six weights and neither team fielded wrestlers at 138 or 145.
Cook had a 47-second pin of Riley May at 132, Duncan Blake pinned Harlee-Ann Panighetti in the second period at 160, Johnathan Slack pinned Abram Austin with 17 seconds left in the first period at 172 and Cole McHenry needed just 17 seconds to deck Jacob Aldrich at 189.
In the loss to Lewisburg, the Bulldogs and their foes split the four forfeits at two apiece with the Bulldogs taking six at heavyweight and 120 while giving up six at 138 and 145.
On the mat, the Bulldogs were 4-5 with three decisions and one pin. Cook had a third-period pin of Derek Gessner at 132 while McHenry won an 8-1 decision at 189, Rupp won a 5-1 decision at 215 and Daniel Evans winning 12-5 at 113.
Lewisburg led 33-6 after seven bouts, but managed to hold off the Bulldogs for the 39-27 win.
Sheffield took two forfeit wins and three pins from 138 through 172 to take a 40-18 lead with three bouts remaining in its win over the Bulldogs.
Redbank Valley won just one bout on the mat with McHenry’s first-period pin of Matt Lobdell.
Lewisburg wound up going 5-0, beating Sheffield 51-18.