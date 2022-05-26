BROOKVILLE — Crowning one champion and qualifying six athletes in five events for this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs turned in a fourth-place finish at last Friday’s District 9 Championships.
The Bulldogs’ championship performance came from junior Aiden Ortz, who broke his own school record in the long jump by winning with a leap of 21 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
Ortz was also part of the state-qualifying runner-up 4x100-meter relay with sophomore Ashton Kahle, and seniors Jacob Kundick and Joe Mansfield.
Kahle also punched his ticket to Shippensburg University with a runner-up finish in the 100 dash.
Returning state medalist junior Cam Wagner was denied a second D9 title in the discus, but advances with a runner-up finish as does his sophomore teammate Brayden Delp in the shot put.
The PIAA Championships are this Friday and Saturday.
Ortz’s big jump came on his last jump in the preliminary round. He only took one attempt in the finals and wound up winning by five inches over Kane’s Sam Lundeen.
“That’s a big-boy jump right there and in the state seedings, he’s right in the mix,” said Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex of the sixth-seeded Ortz. “If he has his biggest day of the year, he’s in the top three or four. There’s no freak at 23 feet or anything, so it could be anyone’s game and depends on who shows up.”
Not bad for a first-year track guy.
“This is my first track year. Everyone wanted me to come out and talked me into this year and it’s been a blast so far and a good year,” Ortz said.
“Had I jumped in the rain, I would’ve been pretty disappointed because I don’t do well in it,” Ortz continued. “The first jump I scratched and then hit my big one on the second attempt. It feels really good. I went to a championship before in football, so it’s not going to be a surprise thing, but obviously it’s a different sport, so it’s going to be exciting.”
Kahle came up big in the 100 dash, qualifying third in the prelims with a 11.47, then chopping off time in his state-securing 11.24 runner-up time behind Coudersport’s Ethan Ross who won in 11.23.
“That’s pretty awesome,” Rex said. “Every single meet, he’s had to run against his own teammate with Aiden. He competed every time. It was never easy and that going into districts helped them both. Ashton was on and ran his best time of the year when it counted.
“That’s part of that competitive spirit. It was a matter of running the fastest time when it counts.”
Kahle knew the variables of that 100 finals with more than one contender to get into the final two spots. He just made sure it included him.
“I was just focused and in a race like that where the finish could be different each time you run it, I found what I needed to do and I just finished the race and I ran a personal-best and that’s not easy to do,” Kahle said.
The evolution of the 4x100 relay into a state-qualifying unit was interesting considering an early injury to Joe Mansfield took him off the track for most of the schedule. The Bulldogs also didn’t have regular Marquese Gardlock in the lineup for districts as well.
As it turned it, it was Ortz to Mansfield to Kundick to Kahle that resulted in a season-best runner-up time of 44.45 seconds behind Brookville’s 43.49. The key was Mansfield’s health, and of course, a foursome getting confident and running fast together for the first time.
“Any time you get a relay to states, that makes it a cool trip because you get to take a group of boys out,” Rex said. “They were right there all year. We lost Joe with an injury at the beginning of the year. We plugged in Zeldon Fisher for awhile and as kids got faster and developed we put in Jacob Kundick and then Joe heals up and we got him back in there. He’s not 100 percent, but he’s our next best option. They cut almost a full second off their best time.”
It wasn’t easy.
“It was a rough week,” Kundick said. “We had to put someone in the relay and it worked out. I got to states in football, but wasn’t a starter, but it’s a good feeling knowing you’re going to be at states because of something that you helped do on the track. It’s very exhilarating.”
Mansfield came up shy on his quest to get to states in the triple jump with a third-place finish, but he’s still getting to states.
“It was a little tough for me to get back in the 100 meters,” Mansfield said. “I knew I had to come out and help my boys and push through the hamstring injury.”
Kahle was waiting to make it work.
“We talked to Joe and he wasn’t healthy early on with his hamstring, but he was good enough today and help and Jacob came through for us and I did what I needed to do and brought it home for us,” Kahle said.
In the throws, it was a tight one. Wagner threw a solid discus of 159 feet, 1 inch, but Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers topped him by just over two feet at 161 feet, 4 inches.
“Cam was going to have to throw 160 to get that spot and there’s nothing wrong with having good competition in your own conference,” Rex said. “Chalmers and Cam are friends and in a way it’s a cool thing and a bittersweet situation. Chalmers popped a big one, but they will throw back-to-back at states and keep each other mentally prepared. For Cam, this could be a blessing in disguise.”
Then Delp edged Wagner for the second state-qualifying spot in the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 3 3/4 inches on his last throw, edging his Wagner’s 47 feet, 4 1/4 inches by almost a foot.
“That last threw gave me so much relief, knowing I secured second place to go to states,” Delp said. “Cam is definitely my biggest competition right now and (Dawson) Camper and I’m with Cam every meet so it’s first or second with him. My next goal is at least 50 feet at states and that probably gets me into the top 10 and that’s my goal right now.”
“He shifted to the shot more this year and he wasn’t going to beat the other guys this year. He hit the weight room hard,” Rex said. “He had a big throw in him at districts, the question was when and he did it right at the end.”
Also scoring for the Bulldogs in the team standings with other top-six finishes: Kolby Barrett finished fourth in the discus and Colton Shick was fifth in the javelin.
Ortz was eighth and Kundick 13th in the 100 dash while Kahle just missed scoring with a seventh in the 200 dash. Zeldon Fisher finished ninth in the shot put as did Kade Minick in the discus.
Kieran Frick was 11th in the 1,600 run and Andrew Byers was 12th in the 400 dash.