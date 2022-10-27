KITTANNING — Kayleb Young’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Gage Franklin with four minutes left in the game lifted the Redbank Valley Bulldogs Senior Division youth football team to a 24-20 first-round playoff win over No. 6 seed Slippery Rock last Saturday afternoon at Armstrong High School.
Next up for the No. 3-seeded Bulldogs is No. 2 seed Armstrong in the semifinals this Saturday at Karns City High School starting at 3 p.m. In the other Senior semifinal, it’s top-seeded Saxonburg facing No. 4 Karns City at 5 p.m.
Young’s first TD pass of the game to Caine Monrean gave the Bulldogs the initial 6-0 lead. After Slippery Rock tied it up at 6-6, Franklin scored his first TD of the game on a 60-yard kick return.
Jace Clowser’s 11-yard TD run got the Bulldogs to within 20-18 by halftime and the Franklin-Young hookup in the fourth quarter was the only points scored in the second half.
Young finished 7-for-16 passing for 69 yards. Clowser ran for 51 yards on 10 carries. Tayvin Kennedy ran for 20 yards on nine carries while Parker Kennemuth ran for 21 yards on five carries.
Defensively, Clowser and Young each had seven tackles while Elliot Troup, Gabe Clinger, Kennemuth and Franklin all had five tackles. The Bulldogs made a huge defensive stop late in the game when it stopped Slippery Rock on downs inside the 15 with 20 seconds left to go.