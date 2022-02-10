Resuming its late-season dual meet schedule, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs host Cranberry Thursday.
Off since losing 39-33 to Clarion back on Feb. 1, the Bulldogs host Curwensville next Tuesday and make up their trip to Brockway from Feb. 3 on Feb. 17.
It’ll be the first of two matches that night as the Rovers host the Bulldogs then Curwensville. The Bulldogs and Rovers start with junior high at 4 p.m. with varsity to follow.
From there, it’s the District 9 Tournament scheduled at this point for Clarion University on Feb. 26. Regionals in Sharon once again are March 4-5 with the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 10-12.
Last Saturday at DuBois, the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet title was once again claimed by Brookville for the ninth straight season as it beat Brockway 40-23 in the final.
The last team other than the Raiders to win a D9 dual title? The Bulldogs back in 2013 when they beat the Raiders 33-30.
Since then, the Raiders have beaten 90 straight District 9 foes on the mat. Thursday afternoon, they were scheduled to open with WPIAL third-place finisher Burgettstown in the first round of 16. A win gets the Raiders either D4 champion Benton or D1 champion Faith Christian in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Click on to PIAA.org for coverage. The tournament can be viewed on the NFHSnetwork.org website for a price set up on a monthly charge which can be canceled any time.
As far as papowerwrestling.com rankings go:
— In Class 2A dual meet rankings, Notre Dame-Green Pond is the No. 1 team and a possible semifinal foe of Brookville, which entered the week ranked No. 8. Between them are No. 2 Chestnut Ridge, Saucon Valley, Benton, Quaker Valley, Forest Hills and Bald Eagle Area.
— No Bulldog is on the individual state ranking chart. Regionally (Northwest Region with D10), Daniel Evans is Honorable Mention at 113, Cole Bish No. 8 at 120, Ridge Cook No. 5 at 126, and Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll Honorable Mention at 215 and heavyweight.
As a reference point, the top four finishers at each weight class at the regional tournament qualify for the PIAA Championships.