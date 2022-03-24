NEW BETHLEHEM — Six starters are back for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team and head coach Craig Hibell, who enters his ninth season if you count the lost COVID season of 2020.
The Bulldogs were 14-5 a year ago, getting knocked out of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs in the first round by Kane. Hibell’s squad will be a contender once again in the KSAC and Class 2A, but it won’t be easy with defending D9 champion Johnsonburg back with much of its talent.
And in the KSAC, expect Moniteau and defending champion Clarion-Limestone to be among the teams to deal with. The Warriors will be another Class 2A contender as well.
Hibell knows it’s early, although scrimmages at St. Marys and Homer-Center were greatly productive in mid-March weather good enough to allow outside action, so it’s a matter of getting in baseball shape and perhaps borrowing off some momentum from successful seasons in football and basketball. A handful of players were on both rosters.
“The success in the other sports hopefully will help create the culture that we can feed off as well, but as early as we are in the season, we still have guys who just finished playing basketball 11 days ago,” Hibell said Monday night. “So I expect us to have a little bit more rust just because a handful of our starters have never gotten a break this year.
“They went straight into football, overlapped by two weeks in basketball and we were overlapped a few days with baseball, so maybe there’s a little bit of a hangover from the success of the other sports. But hopefully we’re right where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Senior Bryson Bain, juniors Ty Hetrick, Cam Wagner and Tate Minich, and sophomore twin brothers Owen and Mason Clouse are returning starters.
Bain, headed to play baseball at Indiana University of Pa. this fall, anchors the pitching staff and middle of the order after hitting .418 with five home runs, 22 runs batted in and five doubles while going 2-4 with a 4.54 earned run average with 38 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Bain was a KSAC First Team All-Star as an infielder and Third Team selection as a pitcher. Minich, who hit .295 with 18 RBIs, was the First Team catcher while Owen Clouse was named a Third Team outfielder. Wagner hit .365 while going 5-0 with a 1.40 ERA on the mound while Mason Clouse batted .354.
“Bryson has started pretty much every game since he came in as a freshman and in the junior class we’ve got three guys who were pretty heavy contributors last year and we’ve got a good mixture of young guys and old guys,” Hibell said. “But we definitely have some question marks near the bottom of our lineup, just as every other small school. But it’s early and we have a lot of question marks that need answered.”
Bain and Wagner, a state medalist in discus in track and field last spring as well, and sophomore Ty Carrier will head the pitching staff with Mason Clouse and Mathew Kozma looking to get innings as well as senior Jeffrey Douglas and freshman Hayden Rearick. Hibell will use Minich some as a closer, although he’ll be more concerned with his work behind the plate. Minich was 1-0 with two saves last year.
If Bain isn’t pitching, he’ll be at shortstop with Ty Hetrick playing there if Bain is on the mound, and second base if Bain isn’t pitcher. Wagner will be at first if he’s not on the mound, or otherwise it could be sophomore Cole Lufsey, senior Kade Minick or Carrier at first.
Freshman Breckin Minich will back up Minich at catcher, or look for time at third base with Kozma. If Hetrick isn’t at second base, it’ll be junior brothers Trevor or Payton Rearick. Either one could see time in the outfield as well.
Mason and Owen Clouse will play left and center field with right field looking at either Rearick.
“We want to win as many games as we possible can and get ourselves a good seed for the playoffs because it’s going to be a buzz-saw to get through Class 2A this year, so the matchups there will have a big impact on your success,” Hibell said. “You might run into another team’s ace, so we’ll try to get the highest seed we can and give ourselves a chance to succeed. Our goal is to win the District 9 championship and we have a chance for that, but it’s not going to be easy.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Bryson Bain, Jeff Douglas, Kade Minnick.
Juniors: Ty Hetrick, Cam Wagner, Tate Minich, Trevor Rearick, Peyton Rearick.
Sophomores: Owen Clouse, Mason Clouse, Ty Carrier, Mathew Kozma, Cole Lufsey.
Freshmen: Breckin Minich, Hayden Rearick.
SCHEDULE
March
April
1-at A-C Valley/Union, Rimersburg
4-at Karns City, 5:30 p.m.
6-A-C Valley/Union
8-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
11-Keystone
12-Clarion
14-Cranberry
18-at Moniteau, TBA
22-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
26-Forest Area
28-at C-L, 4 p.m.
May
2-at North Clarion, 4 p.m.
4-at Cranberry
5-at Clarion
9-Karns City
11-at Forest Area, Marienville, 4 p.m.
13-North Clarion
17-Moniteau
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.