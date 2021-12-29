BROOKVILLE — Taking all but two of the 13 bouts, including three by forfeit, the Brookville routed the visiting Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers, 61-6, Tuesday night.
That dropped the Bulldogs to 5-3 going into the holiday weekend. They’ll resume the 2022 portion of the schedule next week when they host Punxsutawney on Tuesday before heading to the Coudersport Duals next Saturday.
The Bulldogs managed two decisions for their wins at 215 and 113 pounds.
At 215, Carsen Rupp decisioned Caden Marshall 9-2, taking a 7-0 lead into the third period. That ended the Raiders’ 49-0 start to the match through the first nine bouts.
Then in the final bout of the night at 113, it was Bulldogs sophomore Daniel Evans against fellow Raiders sophomore Jared Popson at 113.
Popson took a 5-0 lead into the third period before Evans rallied, getting a four-point move off takedown to tie it at 6-6. Popson reversed Evans for an 8-6 lead, but Evans escaped and flipped Popson over for a five-point move in the final 25 seconds for a 12-8 decision.
In a couple close ones, Raiders freshman Cole Householder used a second-period reversal and gave up a third-period escape in a 2-1 win over Cole Bish at 126.
Brookville’s Baily Miller had a 6-2 lead on Redbank Valley’s Gabe Carroll in their heavyweight bout in the second period before Miller pinned him in 2:37.
Raiders’ No. 3-ranked Owen Reinsel blanked No. 2 Ridge Cook 9-0 in their 132-pound bout right after Householder’s win, Brayden Kunselman pinned Jacob Kundick in 34 seconds at 138 and Brecken Cieleski decked Drew Downs in 49 seconds at 145.
The Raiders’ Josh Popson built a 14-0 lead over Duncan Blake before pinning him with 53 seconds left and after forfeits at 160 and 172, Bryce Weaver was taken down first by Cole McHenry early in their 189-pound bout but Weaver reversed him and pinned him one minute into the bout for a 49-0 Raiders lead with four bouts remaining.
Rupp got the Bulldogs on the board at 215, then it was Miller pinning Carroll and the Raiders’ Carroll getting the pin at 106 before Evans’ closed the night for the Bulldogs with a win.
In last week’s match:
WEDNES., Dec. 22
Redbank Valley 48,
Johnsonburg 30
Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick won his 208th career match, which passed his late father for the program’s all-time wins leader.
It wasn’t a match worth a lot of hoopla considering how quickly things went and what didn’t happen for the Bulldogs on the mat.
Only five bouts were contested and the visiting Rams won all five by pin from 145 through 172, four of them in the first period and three under a minute into the bout.
With the match starting at 145, the Bulldogs took forfeit wins from 215 through 138.
LATEST RANKINGS, NEWS — Papowerwrestling.com’s latest state dual meet Class 2A rankings have Saucon Valley, Notre Dame-Green Pond, Chestnut Ridge, Southern Columbia and Burrell comprising the top five teams.
Bald Eagle Area, which is No. 7, beat No. 11 Brookville 45-23 last Thursday.
On Jan. 15, Burrell, Chestnut Ridge, No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf, No. 17 Reynolds and Saegertown come to Brookville for the annual Ultimate Duals.
No. 17 Reynolds? Yes, Reynolds lost to Greenville 36-24 back on Dec. 16. Brookville had beaten Greenville 38-18 in its opening trip to the Sheetz Kickoff Classic. So that’s the reason the D10 Raiders might be as low in any state dual meet ranking perhaps maybe ever.
Amazingly after a rare two-meet losing streak to Greenville and then Class 3A Cathedral Prep, Reynolds won its 900th dual meet against Commodore Perry last Wednesday. The Raiders improved to an uncanny 900-98-2, yes in their 1,000th dual meet. Reynolds started its program in 1960-61.
As far as state individual rankings go, District 9 had 20 wrestlers among the top 25 at the 13 weight classes, led by six from Brookville, four from Brockway, two each from Curwensville, Port Allegany and Kane, and one each from Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Redbank Valley.
The Bulldogs’ ranked wrestler is No. 20 Ridge Cook at 132.
Of those 20, only four wrestlers are ranked among the top eight, meaning those are the only ones with expected medal finishes at states at this (still early) point in the season. That’s not a high number at all.
Brookville’s Owen Reinsel is No. 3 at 132, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick is No. 6 at 113, and Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman and Bryce Rafferty Nos. 7 and 8 at 138 and 215 respectively.
In Class 2A Northwest regional rankings, comprising Districts 9 and 10, released last Friday, a few more Bulldogs were named in top-eight rankings at each weight.
— Daniel Evans was honorable mention at 113.
— Cole Bish honorable mention at 126.
— Cook is No. 8 at 132, a deep weight in the region.
— Gabe Carroll No. 8 at heavyweight.
The papowerwrestling website is part of the Rokfin.com network, a subscription service with plenty of wrestling content outside of PIAA wrestling.