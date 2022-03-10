SHARON — Coming up tantalizingly close to punching a ticket to the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships over the weekend, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs came up short trying to extend the seasons for junior Cole Bish and senior Ridge Cook.
At the Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School last weekend, Bish was one win shy of a state berth, finishing 2-3 at 120 pounds and placing sixth. He lost in the consolation semifinals, the so-called “blood round” where the winner secured a state berth.
Cook, at 126, finished two wins shy of states, finishing 2-2.
Last year’s setup had the top three finishers advance to a Western Region Super Regional and the top three placers advanced. Four Bulldogs were fourth, coming up a win shy as well with Bish and Cook being two of them at 113 and 120 respectively.
So it’s regional champion Ethan Wiant and fourth-placer Kobe Bonanno as the team’s last two state qualifiers in 2020.
Bish’s three losses were all by one point, including a 6-5 loss to District 10 runner-up Chase Bell of Reynolds in the consolation semifinals. Bell got the winning escape in the final minute of the bout with Bish nearly getting a takedown in the closing moments.
“Cole just made a couple little mistakes and it cost him, but he wrestled good,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “In those matches, you have to win and we didn’t. It wasn’t that he didn’t wrestle good enough, he just lost those close ones.”
Bish was knocked directly into the consolation bracket when he dropped an 8-7 decision to Saegertown’s D10 third-placer and eventual fourth-placer Owen Hershelman in the quarterfinals. Hershelman wound up getting pinned in the second period by Bell in the third-place bout.
Bish advanced in his consolation opener when he was up big on Youngsville’s Ian Mancuso before Mancuso injury defaulted. Bish then majored Cory’s Cody Proper 10-1 to get his matchup with Bell.
Bish finished the season 25-10 and carries a 64-22 career record into next season.
Cook wrapped up his career with a 90-34 record and tied Tanner Altobelli (2016 graduate) and Toby Allen for 20th on the program’s all-time wins list.
“He’s busted his rear-end for four years and it’s a terrible way to go out, but you either go out a champion or you lose, plain and simple and he just made a mistake,” said Kundick.
Cook got to the semifinals, pinning Slippery Rock’s Zane Lynch in Friday night’s preliminary round. Lynch was a replacement for the scratched sixth-place finisher Brayden Porter of Greenville, leading to finishers being pushed up in the D10 part of the bracket.
In the semifinals, Cook was majored 10-0 by D10 runner-up and No. 19-ranked — as per papowerwrestling.com — Gunnar Gage of Cambridge Springs. Gage wound up third, dropping into the consolation bracket after eventual champion Mark Palmer of Brockway pinned him in the semifinals.
Cook blanked the wrestler he was supposed to face in the prelims, Cochranton’s Blake Foulk, 10-0, in his consolation opener before getting pinned by Titusville’s Trenton Rodgers in the second period.
“He made one mistake against the Titusville kid and got caught and pinned,” Kundick said. “He probably would’ve won the match, but you’ll never know. He made one mistake and he reached and the kid put him on his back and that was it.”
Generally speaking, it was a solid weekend for District 9 wrestlers as Brookville ended Reynolds’ dominance for at least one season with its first regional team title since 1997. That’s also the last time a D9 team managed to get by a D10 team to win it. Reynolds had won the crown 20 of the last 24 years.
The Raiders qualified six for states with regional champions Owen Reinsel and Cole Householder leading the way. Bryce Rafferty was a runner-up while Jackson Zimmerman finished third, and Easton Belfiore and Brayden Kunselman finished fourth.
Brockway finished third, qualifying four for states with Palmer the lone champion, and Weston Pisarchick and Seth Stewart runners-up. Parker Pisarchick finished fourth.
Johnsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman won a regional title with Kaden Dennis placing second. Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley qualified with a third as did Kane’s Reece Bechakas. Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius and Port Allegany’s Chase Wiemer advanced with fourths.
The PIAA Championships start Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center and continues through Saturday. Follow the tournament on-line at floarena.org.
TEAM STANDINGS AND KEY
1. Brookville (BKV), 141; 2. Reynolds (RY), 98; 3. Brockway (BW), 94.5; 4. Hickory (H), 93; 5. Saegertown (ST), 92; 6. Corry (CY), 80; 7. Cochranton (CH), 78.5; 8. Fort LeBoeuf (FL), 78; 9. Greenville (GR), 52; 10. Titusville (T), 46; 11. Conneaut Area (CA), 40; 11. Johnsonburg (JB), 40; 13. Curwensville (CW), 38; 13. Girard (G), 38; 15. Commodore Perry (CP), 37; 16. Cranberry (CR), 36; 17. Grove City (GC), 35.5; 18. Kane (K), 31.5); 19. Harbor Creek (HC), 28; 20. Eisenhower (E), 26; 21. Sharpsville (SHP) 25.5; 22. Northwestern (NW), 21; 22. Port Allegany (PA), 21; 24. Cambridge Springs (CS), 17; 25. Franklin (F), 15; 26. Clarion (C), 14; 27. Redbank Valley (RBV), 13; 27. Sharon (SH), 13; 29. Mercer (M), 7; 30. Maplewood (MP), 6; 31. Union City (UC), 4; 32. Sheffield (SHF), 3; 33. Ridgway ®, 2; 33. Seneca (SE), 2; 33. Slippery Rock (SR), 2; 36. Coudersport (CO), 0; 36. North East (NE), 0; 36. Oswayo Valley (OV), 0; 36. Youngsville (Y), 0.
THIRD-FOURTH PLACE
106: Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, dec. Cael Dailey, Franklin, 4-2.
113: Jacob Carfley, Curwensville, dec. Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry, 3-1.
120: Chase Bell, Reynolds, pinned Owen Hershelman, Saegertown, 1:58.
126: Gunnar Gage, Cambridge Srpings, dec. Chase Weimer, Port Allegany, 11-5.
132: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry, maj. dec. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway, 9-0.
138: Cody Hamilton, Grove City, dec. Brayden Kunselman, Brookville, 6-3.
145: Reece Bechakas, Kane, maj. dec. Camren Klenke, Reynolds, 10-1.
152: Conner McChesney, Reynolds, dec. Gannon Jaquay, Eisenhower, 3-1.
160: Vito Gentile, Reynolds, pinned Stetson Boozer, Cochranton, 3:35.
172: Jalen Wagner, Reynolds, dec. Easton Belfiore, Brookville, 1-0.
189: Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, dec. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, 4-0.
215: Abraham Keep, Girard, won by medical FFT over Cael Black, Eisenhower
HWT: Lodge Nosko, Titusville, dec. Mike Mazurek, Sharon, 3-1.
CHAMPIONSHIP
106: Louie Gill, Hickory, tech. fall Carter Beck, Saegertown, 15-0, 4:48.
113: Hunter Robison, Saegertown, dec, Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, 4-3.
120: Cole Householder, Brookville, dec. Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area, 3-1.
126: Mark Palmer, Brockway, maj. dec. JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 8-1.
132: Owen Reinsel, Brookville, tech. fall. Jack Martinec, Cochranton, 15-0, 2:49.
138: Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, pinned Connor Saylor, Hickory, 3:24.
145: Carter Gill, Hickory, maj. dec. Story Buchanan, Girard, 17-7.
152: Kane Kettering, Reynolds, dec. Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 6-4.
160: Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, dec. Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area, 7-2.
172: Brock Covell, Titusville, dec. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg, 1-0.
189: Cole Karpinski, Greenville, pinned Seth Stewart, Brockway, 3:21.
215: Hayden Linkerof, Corry, maj. dec. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, 11-3.
HWT: Xavier Reyda, Corry, pinned Josh Perrine, Saegertown, 1:53.