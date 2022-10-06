NEW BETHLEHEM — Turning in its second straight shutout of the season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team blanked visiting Ridgway 5-0 Monday night at the football stadium.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1-1, needed just four saves from goalkeeper Cole Monrean while Owen Harmon scored three goals and Owen Clouse scored the other two.
Clouse and Ty Carrier each had two assists while Seth Barrett added a helper.
“We passed really well. Nick (Moore) was saying that he had time to dribble and he hasn’t had time like that all year, so that really began back there and I was impressed with the passing the whole game,” said Bulldogs head coach Ty Scott.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs hosted Keystone before Saturday’s makeup trip to Kane starting at 11 a.m. Next week is a three-game schedule going Monday and Tuesday at home with St. Marys and Forest Area before Thursday’s trip to DuBois Central Catholic.
The Bulldogs have their rematch with C-L at home on Oct. 17 before finishing out the regular season Oct. 19 at Brockway.
“We have two more games this week and we want to just keep winning,” Scott said. “We also played Ridgway up there last year and lost 7-2, so the guys who played in that game last year wanted to avenge that one.”
In Monday’s other game:
Ridgway 2,
Lady Bulldogs 1
Also at home in the first game of a doubleheader with the boys against Ridgway, the Lady Bulldogs were edged in a one-goal loss.
Bailey Laughlin’s goal off an Alexandra Shoemaker assist tied the game at 1-1 before halftime, but the visitors scored the go-ahead goal with under six minutes left to grab the road win.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 5-5 going into Wednesday’s home game with Keystone. Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs host Armstrong at 5 p.m. Next Tuesday, it’s Forest Area at home starting at 3:30 p.m.
THURS., Sept. 29
Lady Bulldogs 8,
Curwensville 0
Also at home, Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson passed Dave Cherby as the winningest coach in program history with his 64th win in a shutout over Curwensville. Cherby had 63 wins in his tenure with the program.
“It is without a doubt a team accomplishment,” Dawson said. “Honestly, I don’t get to this point without the countless talented players and knowledgeable assistants making me look better than what I am. It’s their record as much as mine.
“Coach Cherby was coaching while I was playing and he always had his teams ready to compete year in and year out, which is why he never missed the playoffs while he was at the helm. To surpass him means a lot, but he got his wins in six years and it took me seven. So he’s still got me there.”
Alexandra Shoemaker scored four goals and Lia Hageter put in three more to lead the Lady Bulldogs’ barrage. Ember Hetrick also scored and added an assist. Bailey Laughlin dished out three assists and Reese Minich had one.
Emma Kemmer earned the shutout win in goal.