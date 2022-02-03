NEW BETHLEHEM — So far in 2022, nothing has gone wrong for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
Monday’s 69-39 Senior Night rout of District 6’s Homer-Center ran the Bulldogs’ calendar record to 7-0. They lost their last game of the 2021 calendar in a 57-37 setback to Slippery Rock at the Freeport Tournament.
Since then, the basketball legs appear to be back and strong for the Bulldogs who shook off a 5-3 start and are rolling through the KSAC schedule.
They were at the top of the KSAC’s South/Large Division standings going into Wednesday night’s divisional game at Cranberry. Friday night, weather-permitting, they’ll host Clarion-Limestone.
Right now, the Bulldogs (4-0), Gremlins (4-1), Lions (3-2) and Keystone (2-2) are gunning for the now-two spots for the four-team KSAC playoff tournament.
So there’s work to do as February gets going.
Monday, the Bulldogs raced out to a 39-19 first-half lead and cruised to a Mercy Rule rout of the Wildcats.
Four Bulldogs reached double figures, led by Chris Marshall’s 18 points. Marquese Gardlock finished with 14 points, Bryson Bain added 12 points and Mason Clouse scored 10.
Bain added eight rebounds and Marshall seven.
Prior to the tip-off, the Bulldogs had their seniors honored — Tyson Adams, Jack Shaffer, Marshall, Bain and Gardlock.
Next Monday, the Bulldogs make up their game at Union before Tuesday’s key matchup at home against Karns City. Next Thursday, it’s a trip to Moniteau.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
Redbank Valley 77, Clarion 56
At home against the Bobcats, the Bulldogs could hardly miss as they pulled away with a 38-point second half after leading Clarion 39-30 at halftime.
The Bulldogs blistered the nets at 60.5 percent, 26-for-43, and were a ridiculous 17-for-25 (68 percent) from the 3-point line.
Most of that damage came from the trio of Bryson Bain, Chris Marshall and Owen Clouse.
Bain lit up the Bobcats for 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting from 3-point line while Marshall and Clouse each scored 17 points. Marshall was 3-for-5 from three while Clouse was 3-for-4.
Marshall added seven rebounds and seven assists. Bain had four rebounds, four assists and six steals. Clouse had six rebounds and two steals.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Christian Simko led Clarion with 15 points.