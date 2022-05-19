ALCOLA — With the wind blowing out at the cozy confines of Redbank Valley Municipal Park Tuesday afternoon, the bats went to work for the Redbank Valley and Moniteau baseball teams.
Before Moniteau beat Redbank Valley 7-1 Wednesday at Butler’s Pullman Park — more details in next week’s edition — the Bulldogs and Warriors locked up in a meaningless matchup as far as conference records go so we’re told — clearly the District 9 Class 2A seeding order was at stake for both games, however — and it was the Bulldogs who slugged out a 15-5 win in six innings via the 10-Run Rule on Tuesday.
Both teams held out their front-line pitching for the KSAC title. As it turned out, both teams also ripped four home runs with Moniteau hitting three of its long balls in the first inning and the Bulldogs two in the bottom of the inning.
The Bulldogs scored in every inning, leading 11-3 after three innings and scored two in the bottom of the sixth with one out to end the game by the Mercy Rule.
The win put the Bulldogs at 10-4 overall. They’ll head to the District 9 Class 2A playoffs starting next week with pairings announced as early as today (Thursday). What the KSAC records were going into Thursday isn’t quite clear.
However, the Bulldogs and Warriors were the only teams in the running for the title, as it turns out with the Bulldogs’ lone KSAC loss to Karns City and the Warriors unbeaten. So, if the Bulldogs win, they’ll each finish with one loss with the Bulldogs taking the title via the head-to-head tiebreaker. Only one game against each conference team counts in the standings.
With one out in the top of the first inning, Moniteau hit three straight homers off Bulldogs pitcher Owen Clouse as Keagan Book, Dawson Wallace and Jakub Obman went deep.
But the Bulldogs tied it at 3-3 in the bottom of the inning as Tyler Hetrick and Bryson Bain went back-to-back. Hetrick’s also drove in Clouse who led off with a single.
Redbank Valley kept scoring, adding four runs in the second on Owen Clouse’s RBI single and Tate Minich’s two-run double to make it 7-3.
Cam Wagner ripped the first of his two homers, a two-run shot in the bottom of the third with one out. Minich drove in two more runs with two outs to hike the score to 11-3. Wagner singled in Mason Clouse to make it 12-3 in the fourth.
Moniteau cut it to 12-4 in the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, then after Brock Matthews homered for the Warriors in the top of the sixth, the Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom on Wagner’s walk-off two-run blast.
The Bulldogs rapped out 18 hits with Owen Clouse going 4-for-4 with four singles. Minich and Wagner each had three hits with Wagner driving in five runs and Minich four.
Three Bulldogs combined on the mound for the win as Owen Clouse went the first three innings, striking out four and walking three. Mason Clouse struck out five in two innings, allowing three hits and Wagner threw the sixth.
In other games:
FRIDAY, May 13
Redbank Valley 14, North Clarion 3
At Frills Corners, the visiting Bulldogs trailed 3-1 going into the third inning before scoring 13 runs over the next three innings for a 10-Run Rule win in five innings over the Wolves.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the third as they sent 12 batters to the plate. They loaded the bases with no outs and after a forceout at home, Breckin Minich’s sacrifice fly pushed home Tyler Hetrick. Ty Carrier and Mason Clouse singled in runs and Owen Clouse singled in two with two outs to put the Bulldogs up 7-3.
Minich and Carrier singled in runs in the fourth and then in a five-run top of the fifth, Minich’s sacrifice fly and Carrier’s RBI single was followed by Cam Wagner’s two-run double with two outs.
Minich drove in three runs with one hit while Carrier was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Owen Clouse also had three hits with a triple and two RBIs. Hetrick, Tate Minich and Mason Clouse each had two hits. Hetrick doubled.
Carrier went all five innings on the mound to get the win, allowing six hits and walking one while striking out one.
WEDNES., May 11
Redbank Valley 14,
Cranberry 4
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park, a five-run bottom of the fourth started things for the Bulldogs, who turned a 3-2 deficit into a 10-Run Rule win in six innings.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and six more in the sixth to enact the Mercy Rule with one out in the inning.
Mason Clouse led off the fourth with a home run and after two outs, Owen Clouse singled, stole second and scored on Tyler Hetrick’s single. Bryson Bain followed with a single and Tate Minich chased them all home with a three-run homer to put the Bulldogs up for good at 7-3.
Up 8-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs sent 10 batters to the plate to score six runs with one out. Jeffrey Douglas singled in the first run, Mason Clouse hit a run-scoring double, Cam Wagner’s sacrifice fly plated Douglas. The next five batters reached on three walks, an error and a hit by pitch on Tate Minich to force in the game-ending run.
Tate Minich and Hetrick each went 3-for-4 with Minich driving in five runs and Hetrick two. Mason Clouse went 2-for-3 with his double.
Wagner, Carrier and Owen Clouse each threw two innings on the mound, combining on a six-hitter with four strikeouts and three walks.