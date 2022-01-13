OIL CITY — Building a 34-5 lead by halftime, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs routed Venango Catholic 64-21 Tuesday night.
Four different Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring as Owen Clouse led the way with 15 points. Chris Marshall scored 14 points while Marquese Gardlock and Bryson Bain finished with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Improving to 7-3, the Bulldogs are back at home Thursday against Forest Area. Next Tuesday, they travel to Keystone.
In the other game Tuesday:
Union 50, Moniteau 40
At Rimersburg, the host Knights trailed by nine points after the first quarter but pulled away in the second half to beat the visiting Warriors.
Union (6-3) trailed 13-4 after the first quarter, but a 16-7 edge in the second tied it up at 20-20 by halftime. Then in the second half, the Knights outscored the Warriors 30-20 to notch the win.
Caden Rainey scored 20 points, 12 in the fourth quarter which included a 10-for-10 effort from the foul line. He was 12-for-12 overall as the Knights were 17-for-19 overall from the charity stripe.
With 987 career points, Rainey needs 13 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Dawson Camper finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds. Skyler Roxbury scored eight points.
The Knights visit Keystone Thursday and then travel to Ridgway Monday.
FRIDAY, Jan. 7
Union 52, North Clarion 50
At home against the visiting Wolves, the Knights held off a late comeback for a two-point win.
The Knights won a close game that had them tied with the Wolves at 31-31 at halftime and 42-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Up two points with under 10 seconds left and had two chances to ice the game with a two-point lead, but Skyler Roxbury missed a free throw and then after Dawson Camper missing two free throws, the Wolves actually had chance to tie or win, but Collin Schmader’s off-balance shot missed.
Payton Johnston led the Knights with 16 points while Caden Rainey scored 12 points with seven assists. Camper had six points and 17 rebounds.
Schmader scored 22 points for the Wolves.
WED.. Jan. 5
Redbank Valley 55,
Moniteau 28
At home against the Warriors, the Bulldogs won a KSAC divisional game as Bryson Bain drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall each scored eight points.
Union 68,
A-C Valley 40
At Foxburg, the visiting Knights led by six points at halftime, but pulled away with a big second half to beat the host Falcons.
Union led 34-28 before outscoring the Falcons 34-12 in the second half.
Four Knights scored double figures with Caden Rainey scoring 19 points, Bailey Crissman 13, Payton Johnston 12 and Zander Laughlin 12. Johnston and Rainey combined to score 13 points in the third quarter as the Knights took a 59-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brody Dittman scored 11 points for the Falcons.