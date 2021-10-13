FARWELL — Two weeks, two long trips for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
And it was two wins, the second one not quite as challenging as the win at Smethport as the Bulldogs scored in seven of eight offensive possessions and returned a punt for a touchdown in last Friday’s 49-6 win at winless Bucktail.
That’s six wins in a row for the 6-1 Bulldogs heading into Friday’s home game with Coudersport. It’s the final home game on the regular-season schedule for the Bulldogs, who visit Union/A-C Valley and Punxsutawney their final two games.
But, the long trips are over for now for head coach Blane Gold’s team.
“You always get worried when you have to go on a two-hour-plus bus ride,” Gold said Sunday night. “Despite the record, we saw some things on tape with Bucktail. They had some talent and were able to do some things, but they’re just so hindered by numbers and that’s tough for them to hang through the duration of a game.
“But I’m happy with how it went and the long portion of our road trips are wrapped up.”
Seven different Bulldogs found the end zone, starting with another punt return from sophomore Ashton Kahle. After the Bulldogs forced Bucktail on a three-and-out punt to start the game, Kahle blasted 72 yards for the quick lead.
That’s a whopping four punt returns for touchdowns for Kahle, who’s averaging 33.6 yards per return with TDs on half of his eight attempts.
“Ashton has really turned into a weapon for us on special teams, not just on punt returns but also on the kick return team, but we haven’t had as many chances to do that the last few weeks,” Gold said. “But he’s on the punt and kick teams and we put a lot of pressure on him to make tackles and fly down the field for us.
“Four punt returns for touchdowns and multiple tackles on special teams, he’s doing a great job and even though this return came at the start of a blowout, the return against Smethport, we needed that going into halftime still losing.”
The Bulldogs fumbled away their first offensive possession at the Bucktail 20, then got it back at their own 26 on Bucks fumble and went to work, scoring on the next seven possessions.
Ray Shreckengost ran for TDs of 9 and 4 runs while quarterback Bryson Bain hit Marquese Gardlock with a 14-yard TD pass before running one in from one yard out for a 30-0 lead by halftime.
Gardlock caught three passes for 37 yards, Aiden Ortz two for 49 yards.
While the Bulldogs bottled up another foe, 71 yards on 44 plays, they put out a modest 286 yards with Bain completing 12 of 18 passes for 149 yards and two TDs to go along with his rushing TD. Shreckengost ran for 39 yards on 11 carries while Joe Mansfield actually led the rushing attack with all 56 of his yards coming on his TD run in the third quarter. Prior to that, Bain connected with Ortz with a 27-yard TD pass to set the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion three plays into the third quarter.
Bucktail followed with its lone scoring drive with Dylan Cross throwing an 18-yard TD pass to Braylon Frantaski.
In the fourth quarter, Gunner Mangiantini threw a 5-yard TD pass to Kaden Neiswonger to set the final score in the closing minutes.